Charlotte cops issue nearly a hundred warrants related to protests

The public has been asked to help identify and find the remaining suspects

(CNN) Police in Charlotte have issued a total of 95 warrants in connection with a week of violent protests that ended Tuesday, according to a statement Thursday from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Some of those warrants have already been served, and police records show 22 people, almost all from Charlotte, were arrested during and after protests. They face charges -- some misdemeanors, some felonies -- related to looting, vandalism and assault.

"These arrests are largely due to the countless hours of video surveillance and tireless work from investigators to bring these suspects to justice," the statement said.

Police are asking the public's help in identifying more suspects. During the week of protests a total of 82 people were taken into custody and about a quarter of them were charged with crimes related to looting and vandalism.

