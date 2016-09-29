Building Disney's Magic Kingdom

Story highlights Master craftsman Chester Wise hand-carved many Magic Kingdom details

(CNN) Kelly Wise Valdes didn't think twice about visiting the Magic Kingdom when she was a child.

Her grandfather, Chester "Chet" Wise, helped build the Disney park starting in 1969 and continued to work there until he retired in the late 1980s. Her grandmother, Elizabeth Wise, also worked at the park. They lived right by it until Chet Wise died in 2002, so Valdes visited often.

After her grandmother died in 2012, Valdes was given a box of pictures that she didn't examine until she was packing to move last March.

What she found was a treasure trove: her grandfather had taken dozens of pictures of the Magic Kingdom under construction, often from high above. Valdes told CNN the story of these magical pictures.

What was your grandfather's job?

