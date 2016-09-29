Bourdain on Nashville: We left 'damaged but happy'

Story highlights The "Parts Unknown" crew considered skipping Nashville's music scene

But a handful of incredible artists put this musically diverse episode on course

(CNN) We've done a few music-centric episodes, but this one is epic.

Nashville is changing fast. About a hundred people a day are moving to the city -- for reasons which will become obvious when you watch the show we made there.

Chefs and restaurateurs in particular are finding the city attractive -- there's a gold rush of talented operators setting up shop, eager to take advantage of relatively reasonable rents, a good economic climate and a welcoming public. So far, born and bred Nashvillians have greeted the torrent of carpetbaggers from the North with open arms .

We'd originally intended to do a show about that.

Nashville may be "Music City," but we thought, perversely, that it would be interesting to be the one show to ever visit the city and NOT cover the music scene. Especially country music. Everybody features country music in Nashville, I figured, so no way.

