CNN Student News - September 30, 2016

Today, our series continues on potential global challenges for the next U.S. president; we're looking at tensions between the U.S. and Russia. We're also taking you to the South China Sea for an explanation of why these waters are so contested, and we're discussing some of the questions that veterans and active members of the U.S. military recently asked their commander-in-chief.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Including the September 26 event, how many debates are scheduled between the U.S. Democratic and Republican presidential nominees?

2. What nation, which experienced a failed military coup in July, was discussed in Monday's show for its potential to bring a number of challenges for the next U.S. president?

3. Name one of the three main subject areas discussed on Monday night's U.S. presidential debate.

4. What organization, which is part of the United Nations, recently issued a new warning about air pollution levels around the world?

5. In what nation did a ceasefire organized by the U.S. and Russia recently collapse, leading to new violence?

6. As discussed in Wednesday's medical coverage, what "season" typically peaks in the U.S. in January or February?

7. Following a U.S. congressional override of a presidential veto, American families of 9/11 victims will be allowed to sue the government of what nation?

8. Where does the CEO of SpaceX hope to start sending people in the year 2024?

9. What country did China say was "playing with fire" for participating in upcoming military training exercises with the U.S. in the South China Sea?

10. What document names the U.S. president as "Commander in Chief" of America's military forces?

CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards , national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show. ROLL CALL

For a chance to be mentioned on the next CNN Student News, comment on the bottom of this page with your school name, mascot, city and state. We will be selecting schools from the comments of the previous show. You must be a teacher or a student age 13 or older to request a mention on the CNN Student News Roll Call!

Thank you for using CNN Student News!