Trump Hill backers: Stay away from personal Clinton attacks

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's supporters in Congress are urging him not to bring up Bill Clinton's personal infidelities as he looks to rebound after the first presidential debate.

Trump was self-congratulatory about avoiding any mention of Bill Clinton's affairs during the debate Monday, but his campaign is now urging supporters this week to raise Hillary Clinton's treatment of the women involved as a salient talking point in the 2016 election.

But Trump's supporters in Congress, many of whom only slowly came around to supporting him, cautioned against those personal attacks Thursday.

'We need to stay on the issues that are important to the American people, you know?" said Rep. Bruce Babin, a Texas Republican, when asked Thursday whether Trump should bring up names like Monica Lewinsky and others.

"That's ancient history, it certainly shows the corruption that goes on there Mrs. Clinton was part and party to that, when her bimbo eruption and activities, that's not what folks are interested in, they're interested in jobs, they're interested in the economy, they're interested in securing our borders and protecting us from terrorists infiltrating our refugee program," he said.

