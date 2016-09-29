Brokaw sees missteps for Trump, Clinton

Story highlights Brokaw has been a journalist with NBC News for decades

Brokaw says Trump should have prepared more; Clinton made a mistake with "deplorables" comment

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for David Axelrod.

New York (CNN) Donald Trump was tripped up in Monday's debate as much by his own ego and lack of preparation as he was by his opponent on the stage, says legendary broadcast journalist Tom Brokaw.

"[Trump] started like he kind of listened to some of his advisers, but then he played to his worst instincts," Brokaw, who moderated a presidential debate in 2008, told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"Look, he's got an enormous ego," Brokaw continued. "He just thinks because he won the Republican nomination with a record number of votes, he can do no wrong; and that's a commentary on political naiveté, frankly."

One of the criticisms of Hillary Clinton's debate performance was that she was "overprepared," but Brokaw believes that's a primary reason she did so well. "When [Clinton] gets prepared, she's the best orator in the room," Brokaw said. "A highly skillful performance, in my judgment."

Brokaw, who hasn't lost the everyman touch he developed growing up in South Dakota, said he believes Clinton made "a big mistake" when she referred to half of Trump's supporters as "deplorables."

Read More