They have a similar petition pending

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court announced today that it will examine the constitutionality of a federal law that directs the United States Patent and Trademark Office to refuse the registration of a trademark that disparages "persons, living or dead, institutions, beliefs or national symbols."

The case at hand involves Simon Tam, an Asian-American musician and political activist who named his rock band "The Slants" in an attempt to take back a term that once directed as an insult. He sought to register the name with the trademark office.

The request was denied on the ground that it is disparaging to "persons of Asian descent."

The case could also impact the Washington Redskins who have a similar petition pending. The Supreme Court granted seven other cases and the new term is set to begin next week.

Lawyers for the band say that the so called disparagement provision of the Lanham Act is unconstitutional because it violates the First Amendment. A lower court ruled in their favor holding that the disparagement clause discriminates on the basis of viewpoint and content.

