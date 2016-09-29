Story highlights Charles Wasko is the mayor of West York Pennsylvania

(CNN) The mayor of a small Pennsylvania borough is being pushed to resign by other municipal officials following racist Facebook pictures West York Mayor Charles Wasko apparently posted over the summer, including ones aimed at the first family.

The calls for resignation come after a Facebook page apparently belonging to Wasko posted in June a picture of a monkey, saying it's a picture of Michelle Obama and a wagon of orangutans captioned "moving day at the White House."

However, that's not the only offensive content the Facebook page has posted, or even the most recent. He has various posts calling Obama and Hillary the leaders of ISIS, Hillary behind bars, and various others. One of the more overt posts was a picture of Clint Eastwood holding a noose with the text "Barry this rope is for you. Wanna bring that empty chair over here!"

CNN has reached out to the mayor's office for comment and has not yet gotten a response. When the York Daily Record reportedly reached Wasko on Thursday , he described the response to his posts as "bulls---" and hung up on the reporter.

The position of mayor in West York -- which according to a US census estimate has about 4,500 people in it -- is unpaid and Wasko cannot be removed legislatively.

