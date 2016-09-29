Breaking News

Former Israel Prime Minister and Nobel laureate Shimon Peres' career in politics spanned several generations. He's seen here during a meeting with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Kohout on May 5, 2010.
Shimon Peres was born on August 2, 1923 in Wisniew, Poland, where he lived before his family migrated to British-mandate Palestine in 1932. He is pictured here, center, with his mother, Sarah, and younger brother Gershon.
Peres is seen here with his wife Sonia Peres and daughter, Ziviah, in 1946. The couple also had two other children, sons Chemi Peres and Yoni Peres.
Peres is seen here at left with Moshe Dayan, center, an Israeli military leader and politician, at the Taj Mahal in India, circa 1950. Peres entered politics in 1959 as a member of the left-wing Mapai party, a precursor to the modern Labor party. His political career lasted more than half a century, and he held virtually every position in Israel's Cabinet.
Peres retired from public office in 2014 after a seven-year term as President. By then, he had been in Israeli politics for more than half a century, holding virtually every position in the Cabinet and emerging as a staunch advocate for peace in the Middle East. Here, Peres sits in his office in Tel Aviv, Israel, in November 1969.
Peres, left, with then-Israel Defense Minister Ariel Sharon on January 2, 1974 in Ras Sudar in Egypt's Sinai Desert. The two were visiting one of the sites of the 1973 Yom Kippur War between Israel and a coalition of Arab states.
Peres, then Israel's Minister of Defense, pointing over Israel's northern border towards Lebanon during a tour of Lebanese border defenses on January 22, 1976.
Defense Minister and acting Prime Minister Shimon Peres speaks with Israeli Arabs before Israelis go to the polls in Umm al-Fahm, Israel, on May 17, 1977 in the country's national elections.
Shimon Peres speaking in the Druze village of Daliyat al-Karmel in Israel on May 10, 1977.
Israeli Labor Party leader Shimon Peres in Paris in 1981. He chaired the left-leaning party until 1992.
Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, right, consults with Defense Minister Yitzhak Rabin on November 26, 1986, during a vote in the Israeli parliament, Knesset, about shipments of arms to Iran.
Right-wing Israeli Premier Yitzhak Shamir, center, walks past Labor party leaders Yitzhak Rabin, left, and Shimon Peres during a special Knesset summer session meeting on May 7, 1990, in Jerusalem.
Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, with an unidentified aide, signs a peace agreement on September 13, 1993 between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in Oslo, Norway. Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, President Bill Clinton and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat look on from behind.
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, left, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres and Israeli Premier Yitzhak Rabin display their Nobel Peace Prizes on December 10, 1994 in Oslo, Norway.
Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres, President Bill Clinton, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Russian President Boris Yeltsin and PLO Leader Yasser Arafat, from left, pose at their one-day Summit of Peacemakers in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on March 13, 1996.
Former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres makes a passionate plea for the Labor party to join a national unity government with the Likud party during a meeting of the party's central committee in Tel Aviv February 26, 2001. Peres' leadership spans decades, and generations. He retired from public office in 2014 after the end of his seven-year term as President.
Israeli Vice-Premier Shimon Peres, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon attend the 32nd annual memorial ceremony for the late Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion in the southern Israeli kibbutz of Sde Boker on December 7, 2005.
Israel's Vice Premier and presidential candidate Shimon Peres casts his ballot during voting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2007, in Jerusalem. Peres' two rivals withdrew from the race after Peres won the first round of voting, clearing the way for him to become Israeli's ninth president.
Israeli President Shimon Peres, center, joins hands with Jordan's Foreign Minister Abdul-Ilah Khatib, left, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmed Aboul Gheit during their meeting in Jerusalem on July 25, 2007.The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan made a historic visit to Israel to formally present an Arab peace plan, saying they were extending "a hand of peace."
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, left, congratulates President Shimon Peres of Israel after Peres addressed Turkey's Parliament in Ankara on November 13, 2007, becoming the first Israeli President to speak to a Muslim country's legislature.
Israeli President Shimon Peres welcomes US President George W. Bush upon his arrival at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on January 9, 2008.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaches to shake hands with Israeli President Shimon Peres prior to their meeting in Jerusalem on July 22, 2008. Abbas had threatened to withdraw his forces from West Bank cities unless Israel's military halted its raids into the areas.
Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, then a US Senator from Illinois, walks with Israeli President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem on July 23, 2008.
Israeli President Shimon Peres stands inside a shelter as a rocket warning siren blares in the southern Israel city of Ashkelon on December 31, 2008. Israel at the time had rejected mounting international pressure to suspend its devastating air offensive against Palestinian militants.
Israeli President Shimon Peres beside the empty seat of Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Erdogan stormed out of a debate with Peres about the three-week Gaza War at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 29, 2009.
Israeli President Shimon Peres shakes hands with Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu during their press conference in Jerusalem on February 20, 2009. Peres gave the hawkish Netanyahu, who became Prime Minister the following month, formal permission to put together the country's next government.
Israeli President Shimon Peres delivers a speech during a rally on October 30, 2010, to mark the 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin at the Tel Aviv plaza where he was shot.
President Barack Obama awards Israeli President Shimon Peres the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, at the White House on June 13, 2012.
NBA star Amare Stoudemire stands with Israeli President Shimon Peres during their meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem on July 18, 2013. Peres invited Stoudemire to play for Israel's national basketball team because of his ties to Judaism.
Israeli President Shimon Peres kicks the ball to FC Barcelona's striker Lionel Messi during a soccer clinic in Broomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on August 4, 2013.
Israeli President Shimon Peres with Chinese children during a welcome ceremony held by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 8, 2014.
Pope Francis looks on as Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas greet each other during an evening of peace prayers at the Vatican on June 8, 2014.
Israeli President Shimon Peres speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at his residence in Jerusalem on July 15, 2014.
Newly sworn-in Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, left, and Parliament Speaker Yuli Edelstein applaud outgoing President Shimon Peres during a ceremony at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on July 24, 2014. Rivlin succeeded Peres, who had promoted peace throughout his long career but whose term ended as Israel was fighting Hamas in Gaza.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, left, former Israeli President Shimon Peres, center, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wear virtual-reality goggles during a presentation at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa on July 21, 2016.
Former President of Israel Shimon Peres attends the Ambrosetti International Forum on September 2, 2016, in Cernobbio, Italy. "There's no corner of this country that he hasn't touched," Zionist Union Chairman Isaac Herzog said of the elderly statesman. "The greatness of Shimon Peres is that he is beyond age. Everywhere he goes around the world, people listen to him."
Story highlights

  • Peres represented a dependable voice for friendship for Obama
  • To both men's disappointment, Israeli-Palestinian peace remained elusive

(CNN)When President Barack Obama visited Jerusalem in 2013, Shimon Peres, then 89 years old and in his fifth decade of public life, might have been expected to forgo the tour of high-tech innovations at the Israel Museum.

But Peres, ever-passionate about the unfolding opportunities of science, was there introducing his ninth US president to a panel of Israeli and Arab engineers cooperating on boosting the country's computer and technology sectors.
    It was a convenient alignment of both men's visions for the region and the broader world, one where shared interests -- preferably rooted in the economies and ideas of the future -- can bridge centuries-old divisions.
    "They are doing a job for the community, they are very proud, and they can do it all over the world," explained the Israeli president, who would host Obama at his home later that evening after the American leader delivered a speech in the West Bank.
    For a US president whose ties to Israel became ever more complicated during his two terms in office, Peres represented a dependable voice for friendship, even as many of Israel's other leaders took an assertive stance against some of Obama's top priorities.
    Read More
    More in synch with Obama's vision of global politics and regional peace than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who as head of the government determines the country's policies, Peres fostered ties with the US President that extended well beyond bilateral interests. He embodied a different Israel, one that seemed to be the kind of country Obama wished he might have partnered with as president.
    "When he talked, everyone listened," Obama wrote in a lengthy, personal statement after Peres died Wednesday in Israel. "And later, long after he'd left the room, you remembered what he said. It crept into your soul and stayed with you. Shimon Peres was truly a force of nature."
    Obama hopes to evoke that during remarks at Peres' funeral on Friday, held at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl cemetery. He's leading a US delegation of dozens, including former President Bill Clinton, who developed his own attachment to Peres during talks that led to the signing of the Oslo Accords on the South Lawn of the White House in 1993, for which he won the Noble Peace Prize.
    It's only the second time Obama has traveled overseas last-minute to attend a fellow leader's memorial; he flew to South Africa in 2013 to attend services for another Nobel laureate, Nelson Mandela. And on Wednesday, Obama ordered flags on federal grounds and buildings flown at half-staff, a rare honor for a foreign leader.
    "I saw there was a deep friendship there, it was a genuine friendship," said Michael Oren, who served as the Israeli ambassador to the United States from 2009 to 2013. "The position of President of the State of Israel is largely honorific. You don't have a lot of political power. You do have a moral platform, and that counted a lot for President Obama."
    The pair met almost every year of Obama's presidency, including in 2012 when Obama bestowed upon Peres the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest US honor for a civilian, during a gala celebration at the White House.
    The warmth Obama expressed for Peres at the ceremony stood in stark contrast to his many cold encounters with Netanyahu. The Israeli and American leaders clashed throughout Obama's tenure over conflicting world view, politics and agendas.
    Peres provided a balm, an Israeli standard-bearer who lined up with Obama's own visions for the country and its neighbors. At times, Peres even took Netanyahu to task for tangling with Obama.
    Unlike Netanyahu, who railed against the US-backed agreement with Iran to curtail its nuclear program, Peres largely withheld criticism, saying the deal should be assessed over time. When the prime minister -- Peres' rival stemming back to the 1996 Israeli elections -- lobbied against the deal during an address to Congress at the invitation of Republicans, the former president rebuked his countryman.
    "Bibi (Netanyahu) can make speeches at any place or date, but when the President of the United States asks him not to come before elections, he must respect that request," Peres said in 2015, referring to Israel's upcoming vote soon after the congressional address.
    Obama's relationship with Peres began even before the junior senator from Illinois entered the White House. During his trip to Israel as a presidential candidate in 2008, Peres told the first-term senator he'd read both of his autobiographies, stepping away from the books with a sense of "moving humanity."
    "They say the future belongs to the young -- they are wrong," Peres said then. "The present belongs to the young. The young should now take care of the burning issues."
    To both men's disappointment, the burning issue of peace between Israel and the Palestinians remained elusive. Efforts to negotiate an accord at various points of Obama's term fell apart, and administration officials have acknowledged that restarting talks will be unlikely during the few months remaining in Obama's presidency.
    The White House has cited the expansion of Israeli settlement activity on Arab land as unhelpful to the process and chafed at Netanyahu's public wavering over a two-state solution, a bedrock American goal.
    "Given the state of the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, or the absence of negotiations, I think it's probably one of Peres' bitterest aspirations never fulfilled," said Aaron David Miller, who served in Republican and Democratic US administrations and is now vice president of the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington. "He desperately, I think, wanted to put his stamp, his mark, and largely for the good of the Israeli polity, find a way to deal with the most complicated of all of Israel's relationships."
    Obama's aides have not ruled out the President taking some steps toward laying out a framework for Middle East peace before he leaves office. Some see Peres' death as a moment to redouble efforts toward an agreement, though officials downplayed the chance that Obama would press the case during his trip Friday to Israel, which was expected to last only hours.
    Among Palestinians, many of whom view Peres in a harsher light than Americans or Israelis, there was scant optimism that the moment was right for peace talks to begin anew.
    "I know today many people are celebrating the notion of peace, maybe the illusion of peace, but in reality, we still don't have peace," said Mustafa Barghouti, leader of the Palestine National Initiative political party. "This whole celebration and idealization of the notion of peace should, in my opinion, push those Israelis who are now saying there is no place for Palestinian statehood and for a Palestinian free state to reconsider. It should also push the people of Israel to stop electing the most extreme leaders."
    In the United States, it's Obama's successor who will be left to carry on the effort. Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, said in a statement this week that Peres "personified dignity and grace in a region of the world where both run far too short."
    But Trump has expressed skepticism about the Palestinians and given little indications that he would push either side to come to the table and make concessions in search of a peace deal.
    His Democratic opponent is more likely to embrace Obama's peace efforts, but it's not clear that she will make it the priority he did after having little show for it. Meanwhile, the Oslo process welcomed by her husband has also failed to bring a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
    Clinton, whose ties to Peres run far deeper than Trump's dating back to her time as first lady and secretary of state, said in a joint statement with her husband she had "lost a true and treasured friend."
    Unlike the last dozen US presidents, Trump or Clinton won't be meeting any members of Israel's founding generation, now that the last one is gone. And he or she will come into office on the heels of a relationship that's weathered displays of deep animosity over the last eight years.
    While Obama and Netanyahu made an attempt during a meeting last week to put forward a positive display of ties -- including a $38 billion decade-long military aid agreement -- deep differences over the region persist.
    Amid his contentious encounters with Israel over the years, Obama counted on backing from Peres, a like-minded optimist who was similarly often viewed more favorably abroad than at home.
    "We shall not forget that basically (Obama) is a great friend and a good friend, and I trust him," Peres told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in 2014. "And I don't mind to hear criticism from a friend. I hope he doesn't mind to hear it, too."
    "Friendship," said Peres, "is not just that all the time you're flirting."