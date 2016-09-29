Story highlights Hillary Clinton teased Donald Trump on Thursday by saying, "Mark Cuban is a real billionaire"

She's been using Donald Trump's performance at the first debate as a punch line

Des Moines, Iowa (CNN) Monday's debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has become a laughing matter for the Democratic nominee.

At events across the country since Monday, Clinton has taken to mocking Trump's debate performance, causing her supporters to laugh at the Republican nominee.

In Des Moines on Thursday, Clinton simply smiled and said, "Any of you see that debate on Monday night?" The audience at the outdoor rally in Iowa broke out into laughter.

Clinton continued, arguing that Mark Cuban, the billionaire businessman and Trump critic that Clinton invited to the debate, "really... unsettled my opponent."

"Mark Cuban is a real billionaire that actually uses profit sharing," Clinton said, a not-so-subtle joke that Trump isn't as wealthy as he says.

