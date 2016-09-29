Story highlights "(Trump) gave that particular woman a second chance," Conway says about Alicia Machado

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager acknowledged Thursday that she reprimanded the Republican presidential nominee over his past comments on women.

Kellyanne Conway was responding to a question on ABC's "The View" about Trump's criticism of former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

"Did you reprimand him for that? Did you say, 'Hey listen, why are you saying women are fat? Why are you calling women fat pigs?'" host Joy Behar asked.

"Yes, but I think it's beside the point," Conway responded, declining to provide further details. "He gave that particular woman a second chance. The company involved wanted her terminated ... because she was in breach of contract and the company wanted her terminated. But he gave her a second chance."

Conway was referencing accusations that Machado, who is from Venezuela and supports Hillary Clinton for president, has made about Trump, including a claim that after she gained weight in 1996, Trump called her "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping."

