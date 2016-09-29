Story highlights
- Reid has previously called Trump "racist" and a "human leech"
- Today he bashed other Republicans as well
(CNN)Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid continued Thursday his verbal assault against Donald Trump, this time broadening his attacks to include Republican lawmakers and dubbing the GOP presidential nominee "Frankenstein."
"The only thing Republicans have done this years was to prove that they are the party of Trump," Reid said on the Senate floor. "They are the party of Trump. They say they're not the party of Trump, but they are. They would have us believe that Trump just fell out of the sky and somehow mysteriously became the nominee of the party."
Trump, Reid added, "is the monster the Republicans built."
"He is their Frankenstein monster," he said.
The Nevada Democrat, who is retiring at the end of this term, said that Trump's "bizarre campaign ... filtered up from what's going on in the Republican Senate."
Reid also chastised his GOP colleagues for their treatment of President Barack Obama.
"Everything, anything that President Obama wanted -- they filibustered things they agreed with just to slow things down," Reid said. "Trump is no anomaly."
A Trump campaign spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reid has stayed true to his pugilistic reputation this campaign, once again serving as one of the Democrats' most reliable attack dogs. He went after Trump from the Senate floor Monday, calling the real estate mogul a "racist." He's also previously called him a "human leech."