Story highlights Reid has previously called Trump "racist" and a "human leech"

Today he bashed other Republicans as well

(CNN) Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid continued Thursday his verbal assault against Donald Trump, this time broadening his attacks to include Republican lawmakers and dubbing the GOP presidential nominee "Frankenstein."

"The only thing Republicans have done this years was to prove that they are the party of Trump," Reid said on the Senate floor. "They are the party of Trump. They say they're not the party of Trump, but they are. They would have us believe that Trump just fell out of the sky and somehow mysteriously became the nominee of the party."

Trump, Reid added, "is the monster the Republicans built."

"He is their Frankenstein monster," he said.

Read More