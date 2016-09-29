Donald Trump's tax calculator

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton's message to Donald Trump: cough it up.

But how much? Here's a hypothetical look at where Trump's taxes would have gone, assuming he paid them.

Clinton insinuated at the first presidential debate that Trump has not paid his share in taxes.

"Maybe he doesn't want the American people, all of you watching tonight, to know that he's paid nothing in federal taxes," Clinton said.

Trump jumped in briefly, saying, "That makes me smart."