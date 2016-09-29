Trump, without evidence, claims he 'saved' Miss Universe's job

Story highlights "I saved her job because I said that is going to be ruinous," he said

A former Miss Australia also has come foward with claims against Trump

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is claiming he saved the job of a former Miss Universe winner as another pageant contestant came forward to charge the Republican presidential candidate had made derogatory comments about her appearance.

Trump launched a new defense of himself Wednesday against attacks that he was verbally abusive to Alicia Machado, the Miss Universe who had charged he called her "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping."

Trump, who owned the pageant at the time, said Wednesday on Bill O'Reilly's show on Fox News, "She did not do well. She had a lot of difficulties. And you know, they wanted to fire her. The company itself wanted to fire her. I saved her job."

He added, "I had nothing to do with this person, but they wanted to fire her. I saved her job because I said that is going to be ruinous ... And you know what happened? Look what I get out of it. I get nothing."

There's no evidence to back up Trump's claims.

