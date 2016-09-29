Howard Stern says Trump backed Iraq War in 2002

Story highlights Stern said Trump was "kinda for the Iraq War" and "us going into Iraq"

Trump has repeatedly said he opposed the Iraq War from before its launch

Washington (CNN) Howard Stern confirmed Wednesday that Donald Trump expressed support for the Iraq War on his radio show in 2002 -- a claim Trump has denied despite a show recording of him offering at least measured backing.

The shock jock -- whose interview was referenced during Monday night's presidential debate -- told his listeners that Trump was "kinda for the Iraq War" and "us going into Iraq."

The interview was brought up because Trump "was saying he wasn't really for it, so they were forced to mention my name," Stern said.

Stern added that it was "kind of thrilling" to be mentioned at a presidential debate. His remarks were first reported by BuzzFeed Thursday.

A message left with Trump's campaign Thursday night seeking response to Stern's comments was not immediately returned.

