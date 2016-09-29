Trump advisers weigh putting Christie in charge of debate prep

Story highlights Christie was "brutally honest" about Trump's debate shortcomings

Christie is one of the few in Trump's orbit who has recent experience on the debate stage

(CNN) Some of Donald Trump's advisers are discussing an overhaul in how he prepares for his second face-off with Hillary Clinton, and one option being floated internally is asking Chris Christie to take a leading role to get the Republican nominee ready.

The New Jersey governor, a long-time friend of Trump's, is one of "the few" in the billionaire's inner circle who has always been straight with him, and was "brutally honest" about his shortcomings after this week's debate, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

There's no sign that everyone in the campaign agrees this is the right path forward. There's been a round of recriminations within the campaign amid fallout from the debate.

Christie told CNN no request has been made.

"I have not been asked to do anything new and as far as I know there is no new debate prep scheduled," he said.

