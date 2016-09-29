Story highlights Hillary Clinton's top-dollar super PAC made their largest ad buy of the campaign

The ad features a 17-year-old Nevadan who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on his spine

Des Moines, Iowa (CNN) Hillary Clinton's top-dollar super PAC, Priorities USA, is planning to knock Donald Trump for comments the Republican presidential nominee made mocking a reporter's disability as part of their largest ad buy of the campaign.

The super PAC will begin airing an ad in a host of swing states this week that features Dante Latchman, a 17-year-old Nevadan who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on his spine. The ad, which shows Latchman saying he doesn't "want a president who makes fun of me," is backed by $10 million, according to a release from the group first shared with CNN.

"When I was one year old I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in my spinal cord, but I spent my whole life fighting back," Latchman says before the ad cuts to Trump mocking a reporter with a disability. "I want a president who inspires me. And that's not Donald Trump."

The ad, which was first aired digitally, will air in Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Nevada, Iowa, New Hampshire and Colorado, according to the release.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

