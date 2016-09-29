Rahami believed to have entered NYC by train

Story highlights The man is seen on video carrying a backpack as well as two rolling duffle bags

Investigators do not believe Rahami used a car

Washington (CNN) Investigators believe they have identified Ahmad Rahami, the suspect in the New York bombings earlier this month, on surveillance video exiting a train the night before an explosive went off in the city, multiple law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told CNN.

Rahami was seen exiting a NJ Transit train at Penn Station in New York around 6 p.m. ET, a couple hours before the bombing.

The man is seen on video carrying a backpack as well as two rolling duffle bags. Authorities believe the backpack contained the pipe bombs later found in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and the duffle bags contained pressure cooker bombs.

One of those bombs exploded on West 23rd Street, and the other was later found unexploded on West 27th Street. At this point, investigators had not identified video showing the man believed to be Rahami leaving New York City.

In the federal criminal complaints filed against Rahami last week, investigators described a vehicle spotted during surveillance near Rahami's Elizabeth home and records later show it entering Manhattan through the Lincoln Tunnel around 6:30 p.m. ET. As a result of the surveillance video at Penn Station, investigators do not believe Rahami was in the car.

Read More