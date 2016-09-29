Story highlights Shashank Joshi: India's decision to go public about a strike into Pakistan-controlled territory is a break with the past

But the more Narendra Modi gloats, the more Pakistan will be compelled to show it remains unbowed

Shashank Joshi is a senior research fellow of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London, a research associate at the Changing Character of War Programme at Oxford University, and a Ph.D. candidate at the Department of Government, Harvard. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) India's reported "surgical strike" across the border into Pakistani-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday brings India-Pakistan relations to their lowest point in almost a decade.

But it will be celebrated not just by the Hindu nationalist supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also by many other Indians who believe that their country has remained passive for too long in the face of repeated terror attacks by groups assisted and sheltered by the Pakistan army's powerful intelligence services.

In truth, the strike itself does not represent a radical new policy. India conducted local cross-border raids through the 1990s and 2000s, usually as reprisals for particular attacks. But this high-altitude, tit-for-tat war on the Line of Control, which divides Indian and Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir, was largely unknown to the Indian public, who grew frustrated at their government's apparent inaction.

India's decision to go public in dramatic fashion is therefore a break with the past.

Why did Modi take this step?