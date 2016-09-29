Breaking News

I'm black and I'm afraid of black men

By Issac Bailey

Updated 7:13 PM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag. Now it is a rallying cry, a cause and a movement in the wake of the deaths of black men at the hands of police. The latest police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have spurred a new round of protests across the country and worldwide.
Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag. Now it is a rallying cry, a cause and a movement in the wake of the deaths of black men at the hands of police. The latest police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have spurred a new round of protests across the country and worldwide.
Some organizers say the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 is where the movement began. Demonstrators wore hoodies and carried Skittles, the candy Martin had bought on the night he was killed.
Some organizers say the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 is where the movement began. Demonstrators wore hoodies and carried Skittles, the candy Martin had bought on the night he was killed.
The shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, by an officer lit an existing fuse and protests engulfed the town.
The shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, by an officer lit an existing fuse and protests engulfed the town.
By the time Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer, support for Black Lives Matter had grown nationwide.
By the time Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer, support for Black Lives Matter had grown nationwide.
Protests and clashes with police after the officer wasn&#39;t indicted in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson led to another round of protests, with the rallying cry &quot;No justice, no peace.&quot;
Protests and clashes with police after the officer wasn't indicted in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson led to another round of protests, with the rallying cry "No justice, no peace."
Demands for change led to organized protests in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, California, in December 2014.
Demands for change led to organized protests in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, California, in December 2014.
Activist Muhiyidin d&#39;Baha took the call for action into a North Charleston, South Carolina, City Council after the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer.
Activist Muhiyidin d'Baha took the call for action into a North Charleston, South Carolina, City Council after the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer.
The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore led to frustrations that splintered into violence; a CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during protests after his funeral.
The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore led to frustrations that splintered into violence; a CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during protests after his funeral.
A battle waged against the Confederate flag as a symbol of hatred after Dylann Roof was accused of killing nine people in a South Carolina church in an attempt to spark a race war. Activist Brittany &quot;Bree&quot; Newsome took the battle flag off the flagpole at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina.
A battle waged against the Confederate flag as a symbol of hatred after Dylann Roof was accused of killing nine people in a South Carolina church in an attempt to spark a race war. Activist Brittany "Bree" Newsome took the battle flag off the flagpole at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina.
The political activism entered the 2016 campaign, with some parts of the movement deciding to interrupt presidential candidates to demand more be done.
The political activism entered the 2016 campaign, with some parts of the movement deciding to interrupt presidential candidates to demand more be done.
Black Lives Matter demonstrators made a point of protesting Democratic events to bring attention to their issues. The group had a tense meeting with Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and released video of the conversation.
Black Lives Matter demonstrators made a point of protesting Democratic events to bring attention to their issues. The group had a tense meeting with Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and released video of the conversation.
The movement also worked its way into popular culture, sparking an episode of &quot;Law &amp;amp; Order: Special Victims Unit,&quot; which took on a police officer killing an innocent unarmed black man.
The movement also worked its way into popular culture, sparking an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which took on a police officer killing an innocent unarmed black man.
Black Lives Matter protesters continued to disrupt political events in an attempt to be heard, including this Hillary Clinton event in Atlanta.
Black Lives Matter protesters continued to disrupt political events in an attempt to be heard, including this Hillary Clinton event in Atlanta.
Racial tensions led to a weekslong protest movement at the University of Missouri campus that ousted both the university president and the school&#39;s chancellor.
Racial tensions led to a weekslong protest movement at the University of Missouri campus that ousted both the university president and the school's chancellor.
The movement was born out of frustration over the death of young black men. Jamar Clark&#39;s funeral in Minneapolis in November is an example of that continued unified response.
The movement was born out of frustration over the death of young black men. Jamar Clark's funeral in Minneapolis in November is an example of that continued unified response.
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in Cleveland on December 29, 2015, after a grand jury &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/28/us/tamir-rice-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;declined to indict Cleveland Police officer&lt;/a&gt; Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014.
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in Cleveland on December 29, 2015, after a grand jury declined to indict Cleveland Police officer Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014.
Sirica Bolling raises her fist as she walks down Jefferson Avenue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport News, Va., Sunday July 10, 2016, following the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.
Sirica Bolling raises her fist as she walks down Jefferson Avenue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport News, Va., Sunday July 10, 2016, following the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.
Demonstrations have popped up in cities around the world, including this one in London on July 10, 2016, following the most recent police shootings.
Demonstrations have popped up in cities around the world, including this one in London on July 10, 2016, following the most recent police shootings.
Story highlights

  • Issac Bailey: I have feared black men, despite being black and growing up with black family members
  • He says because he's aware of his one implicit bias, he knows that even "good" cops can kill unarmed black men
  • Bailey: One can't think or pray away bias. It needs deliberative, purposeful action that becomes second nature

Issac Bailey has been a journalist in South Carolina for two decades and was most recently the primary columnist for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN)I've been afraid of black men.

I've braced myself in the presence of unknown black men, felt myself ready for a potential attack even as all they threw my way was a head bob and a "What's up, brother?"
    Issac Bailey
    Issac Bailey
    That's why I attended the Million Man March in Washington, D.C., in 1995. I needed to immerse myself in a sea of black men gathered for a cause of uplift so that I could alleviate dark thoughts I'd secretly harbored about men who wear dark skin -- because I've been afraid of black men.
    Because I'm a man who has feared black men, despite the gaggle of black brothers and cousins and black father and stepfather who lived in the same house I did and loved me -- despite the dark skin I've worn since birth.
    That's why I know that the skin color of the police officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte in a still-disputed shooting is largely irrelevant, just as it is in most such incidents, no matter what media critics such as Howard Kurtz think.
    "Since the anger in North Carolina's largest city is driven by outrage over a high-profile series of deaths of black men in confrontations with white officers, this would seem to be a highly relevant part of the story," Kurtz wrote.
    Charlotte police release video of Keith Scott shooting
    Charlotte police release video of Keith Scott shooting

    I know Kurtz is mistaken because I've battled an irrational fear of black men that has, misleadingly, been only attributed to white or other non-black people: Scott was in fact killed by a black officer in Charlotte last week. And a couple of days of violent protests in Milwaukee followed the August shooting of a black man by a black cop in that city.
    Injustice, not Kaepernick, is the problem
    Injustice, not Kaepernick, is the problem (Opinion)
    My own score on the Implicit Association test (a test developed by researchers to test for unconscious racial bias) showed that I found it slightly easier to associate negative things with dark skin -- like nearly 90% of white people and almost half of black people.
    This is a key aspect of our ongoing national discussion about race that is too frequently ignored.
    But it is because I'm aware of my own fear that I know that even "good" cops can kill unarmed black men and millions of non-deplorable people can find ways to rationalize every such shooting. Because the kind of bias that is most pernicious is the subconscious kind. It can seduce us into believing that as long as we think the right thing or try to do the right thing or be the right kind of person, our actions would never be negatively influenced by racist stereotypes.
    Injustice, not Kaepernick, is the problem
    Injustice, not Kaepernick, is the problem (Opinion)
    I'm not a racist. I love people who wear dark skin like I do. I'm married to a black woman who chopped off her long dreadlocks for a short natural hair look, and am the father of a 14-year-old black son and a 12-year-old black daughter. I've studied the ugly history of race in this country to teach others. I've unflinchingly stood against bigotry and bias and racism in all their forms.
    And, still, I've struggled with this self-knowledge.
    That's why I know it isn't something you can pray away or think away or effectively corral without deliberative, purposeful action that must become second nature.
    Anything less means that this type of bias won't be defeated and will continue playing an important role in ugly confrontations between black people and police, no matter how perfectly the black man complies with commands or how closely the cop follows strict training guidelines.
    In a violent, angry America, a plea for peace
    In a violent, angry America, a plea for peace
    Our country was founded in part on the belief that dark skin denoted inferiority and danger, a message with roots that are now centuries deep. Without systemic reforms designed to specifically combat implicit bias we will continue running in these circles, forever lamenting our fate.
    Airbnb, though it is far from the finish line, is beginning to take such steps to fight the bias among some hosts that participate in the home-sharing service. The company is restructuring the way reservations are made and requests accepted. Orchestras combated gender bias in a similar way by switching to blind auditions.
    Subconscious racial bias in children
    Subconscious racial bias in children

    And Drexel University Professor Adam Benforado in "Unfair: The New Science of Criminal Injustice" laid out a series of reforms needed in the criminal justice system that could root out the implicit bias that has helped lead to racial disparities in convictions and sentencing.
    Each of those efforts is being designed to make it harder for our brains to automatically rely upon the racist stereotypes floating through our minds that we often aren't even aware of or pretend don't exist.
    But maybe the most important step is first acknowledging that an individual's goodness isn't enough to correct racial wrongs or prevent future injustices.
    Because if implicit bias can affect a good black man like me, it can affect anyone -- and corrupt every system upon which we rely despite our best intentions.