Breaking News

Hoboken crash highlights train travel's unseen world of risks

By Tom Zoellner

Updated 5:03 PM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A section of roof lies on the platform after a New Jersey Transit train &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/29/us/new-jersey-hoboken-train-crash/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crashed at the Hoboken station&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, September 29. One person was reported dead, and dozens of others were injured.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
A section of roof lies on the platform after a New Jersey Transit train crashed at the Hoboken station on Thursday, September 29. One person was reported dead, and dozens of others were injured.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Passengers rush to safety after a train plowed into a platform at Hoboken station.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Passengers rush to safety after a train plowed into a platform at Hoboken station.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Part of the station&#39;s roof is collapsed.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Part of the station's roof is collapsed.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
A section of the station&#39;s roof lies on the platform.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
A section of the station's roof lies on the platform.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Emergency workers and others survey the train after the crash.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Emergency workers and others survey the train after the crash.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
The station is a major transit hub across the Hudson River from Manhattan.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
The station is a major transit hub across the Hudson River from Manhattan.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Images posted on social media show severe structural damage at the terminal.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Images posted on social media show severe structural damage at the terminal.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
The crash happened during the rush-hour commute.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
The crash happened during the rush-hour commute.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
People are treated for their injuries outside the Hoboken station.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
People are treated for their injuries outside the Hoboken station.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
A man hurt in the crash is treated for a facial injury.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
A man hurt in the crash is treated for a facial injury.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Emergency workers help an injured person into an ambulance outside the station.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Emergency workers help an injured person into an ambulance outside the station.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
05 New Jersey Hoboken Transit09 New Jersey Hoboken Transit07 New Jersey Hoboken Transit08 New Jersey Hoboken Transit11 New Jersey Hoboken TransitNJ Train Crash02 New Jersey Hoboken Transit06 New Jersey Hoboken Transit14 New Jersey Hoboken Transit12 New Jersey Hoboken Transit13 New Jersey Hoboken Transit

Story highlights

  • Tom Zoellner: Specter of "human error" now surrounds crash of a New Jersey Transit train into the platform at Hoboken
  • He says we give up control when we get on a train, often don't see engineer, rely on trust

Tom Zoellner is the author of "Train: Riding the Rails that Created the Modern World -- From the Trans-Siberian to the Southwest Chief" (Penguin-Random House). The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)There is a courtesy in air travel so commonplace as to be nearly unnoticeable: the formal goodbye outside the cockpit where the passengers get to thanks, smile at -- or ignore, if they prefer -- the man or woman who has gotten them safely in the air and down again.

Tom Zoellner
Tom Zoellner
The line of greeting resembles a preacher saying goodbye to the congregants after worship. It even features a glimpse into the inner sanctum of the cockpit, where all the command decisions occur.
    Such a ritual is entirely absent in rail travel, a much older form of transportation which paradoxically "feels" safer because it is anchored to the ground and less physically mysterious, though statistically more dangerous than flight and one where the safety of the passengers is also in the hands of a captain with ordinary virtues and flaws.
    Eyewitnesses recount train crash horror
    Eyewitnesses recount train crash horror

      JUST WATCHED

      Eyewitnesses recount train crash horror

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Eyewitnesses recount train crash horror 01:34
    The specter of "human error" now surrounds the crash of a New Jersey Transit train into the platform at Hoboken. Witnesses reported seeing the train barreling toward the station at an alarming rate of speed as it approached a bumper that marked the end of that particular piece of track. "It definitely didn't slow down," a passenger on the train told CNN. "There was no brakes. All of a sudden, it just crashed."
    At least one person died and 74 were taken to area hospitals, some with serious injuries, officials say.
    Read More
    While the causes may not be known conclusively for months (the National Transportation Safety Board reports are ponderous and exacting) the lack of braking before impact is often an indicator of driver inattention or incapacitation. This was the cause of the disastrous collision in Chatsworth, Calif. in 2008, in which a driver texting on his cellphone failed to heed a red warning signal.
    NJ train passenger: I think I&#39;m still in shock
    NJ train passenger: I think I'm still in shock

      JUST WATCHED

      NJ train passenger: I think I'm still in shock

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    NJ train passenger: I think I'm still in shock 02:21
    Investigators also concluded that a 2015 Amtrak crash in Philadelphia that killed eight and injured over 200 happened because the driver had become temporarily distracted by radio traffic and simply lost track of his rate of speed as he approached a curve.
    The peculiarly isolated layout of a train -- the engine hitched to the front or back while the passengers sit in their own sealed compartments -- provides a metaphor for the distance the passengers must necessarily feel from the complicated safety mechanisms that hum and click out of sight: The maze of interlocked switches, signal towers,central train control and electronically governed timetables that ensure their journeys are completed without incident.
    Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly train derailment in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 13. An Amtrak train headed from Washington to New York City crashed Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly train derailment in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 13. An Amtrak train headed from Washington to New York City crashed Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Rescue crews and investigators inspect the crash site on May 13. The impact of the crash tore cars apart, sending seven of them flying from the tracks. It also left the engine a mangled mess.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Rescue crews and investigators inspect the crash site on May 13. The impact of the crash tore cars apart, sending seven of them flying from the tracks. It also left the engine a mangled mess.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Crews work amid the wreckage on May 13.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Crews work amid the wreckage on May 13.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    The Amtrak information board in New York shows the derailed train as canceled on May 13.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    The Amtrak information board in New York shows the derailed train as canceled on May 13.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, at center in the maroon hat, walks with other officials to a news conference near the crash site on May 13.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, at center in the maroon hat, walks with other officials to a news conference near the crash site on May 13.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Investigators and first responders work at the scene on May 13.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Investigators and first responders work at the scene on May 13.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    Workers stand near the wreckage on May 13.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Workers stand near the wreckage on May 13.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    Police stand between two overturned train cars on Tuesday, May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Police stand between two overturned train cars on Tuesday, May 12.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Rescue workers help tend to a passenger near the crash site on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Rescue workers help tend to a passenger near the crash site on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    Emergency personnel work at the scene on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency personnel work at the scene on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Emergency personnel work inside one of the train cars on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency personnel work inside one of the train cars on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    A passenger is helped away from the scene of the crash on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    A passenger is helped away from the scene of the crash on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Passengers are helped away from the scene of the crash on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Passengers are helped away from the scene of the crash on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    Emergency personnel work the scene of the train wreck on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency personnel work the scene of the train wreck on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    A crime scene investigator looks inside a train car on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    A crime scene investigator looks inside a train car on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Emergency workers search for the injured on the night of the crash.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency workers search for the injured on the night of the crash.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Members of a local church gather items May 12 to help those affected by the derailment.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Members of a local church gather items May 12 to help those affected by the derailment.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    12 amtrak pa 051313 amtrak pa 0513 RESTRICTED18 amtrak pa 051314 amtrak pa 051315 amtrak pa 051308 amtrak pa 0513 RESTRICTED11 amtrak pa 051303 amtrak pa 051316 amtrak pa 051301 amtrak pa 051302 amtrak pa 051305 amtrak pa 051307 amtrak pa 051303 amtrak train derailment 0512 04 amtrak pa 0513473099226473101480
    Stepping on board a train is like getting on a magic carpet with a genie. You simply let go of any rational reluctance and trust that you'll step off onto another platform in due time.
    Congress has been pressuring American railroads to adopt a system called "positive train control," which was developed in Europe in the 1990s to help trains navigate different national networks. It enhances the magic carpet experience because it automatically regulates the rates of speed on curves and other sections of restricted track, and takes even more discretion outside of the hands of drivers.
    Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly train derailment in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 13. An Amtrak train headed from Washington to New York City crashed Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly train derailment in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 13. An Amtrak train headed from Washington to New York City crashed Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Rescue crews and investigators inspect the crash site on May 13. The impact of the crash tore cars apart, sending seven of them flying from the tracks. It also left the engine a mangled mess.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Rescue crews and investigators inspect the crash site on May 13. The impact of the crash tore cars apart, sending seven of them flying from the tracks. It also left the engine a mangled mess.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Crews work amid the wreckage on May 13.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Crews work amid the wreckage on May 13.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    The Amtrak information board in New York shows the derailed train as canceled on May 13.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    The Amtrak information board in New York shows the derailed train as canceled on May 13.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, at center in the maroon hat, walks with other officials to a news conference near the crash site on May 13.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, at center in the maroon hat, walks with other officials to a news conference near the crash site on May 13.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Investigators and first responders work at the scene on May 13.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Investigators and first responders work at the scene on May 13.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    Workers stand near the wreckage on May 13.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Workers stand near the wreckage on May 13.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    Police stand between two overturned train cars on Tuesday, May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Police stand between two overturned train cars on Tuesday, May 12.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Rescue workers help tend to a passenger near the crash site on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Rescue workers help tend to a passenger near the crash site on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    Emergency personnel work at the scene on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency personnel work at the scene on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Emergency personnel work inside one of the train cars on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency personnel work inside one of the train cars on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    A passenger is helped away from the scene of the crash on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    A passenger is helped away from the scene of the crash on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Passengers are helped away from the scene of the crash on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Passengers are helped away from the scene of the crash on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    Emergency personnel work the scene of the train wreck on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency personnel work the scene of the train wreck on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    A crime scene investigator looks inside a train car on May 12.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    A crime scene investigator looks inside a train car on May 12.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Emergency workers search for the injured on the night of the crash.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Emergency workers search for the injured on the night of the crash.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Members of a local church gather items May 12 to help those affected by the derailment.
    Photos: Amtrak train derails in Philadelphia
    Members of a local church gather items May 12 to help those affected by the derailment.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    12 amtrak pa 051313 amtrak pa 0513 RESTRICTED18 amtrak pa 051314 amtrak pa 051315 amtrak pa 051308 amtrak pa 0513 RESTRICTED11 amtrak pa 051303 amtrak pa 051316 amtrak pa 051301 amtrak pa 051302 amtrak pa 051305 amtrak pa 051307 amtrak pa 051303 amtrak train derailment 0512 04 amtrak pa 0513473099226473101480
    New Jersey Transit did not have positive train control, and none of its employees was trained on it, despite an original federal deadline of Dec. 31, 2015. The date for adoption of the system has now been extended three years.
    That's too late to have prevented the shocking Hoboken crash in which the locomotive plowed into a busy station like a whale emerging from the sea, yet another image of an unseen world of risk that hums beneath the soothing clicks and clacks.