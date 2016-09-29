Story highlights Tom Zoellner: Specter of "human error" now surrounds crash of a New Jersey Transit train into the platform at Hoboken

He says we give up control when we get on a train, often don't see engineer, rely on trust

Tom Zoellner is the author of "Train: Riding the Rails that Created the Modern World -- From the Trans-Siberian to the Southwest Chief" (Penguin-Random House). The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) There is a courtesy in air travel so commonplace as to be nearly unnoticeable: the formal goodbye outside the cockpit where the passengers get to thanks, smile at -- or ignore, if they prefer -- the man or woman who has gotten them safely in the air and down again.

Tom Zoellner

The line of greeting resembles a preacher saying goodbye to the congregants after worship. It even features a glimpse into the inner sanctum of the cockpit, where all the command decisions occur.

Such a ritual is entirely absent in rail travel, a much older form of transportation which paradoxically "feels" safer because it is anchored to the ground and less physically mysterious, though statistically more dangerous than flight and one where the safety of the passengers is also in the hands of a captain with ordinary virtues and flaws.

The specter of "human error" now surrounds the crash of a New Jersey Transit train into the platform at Hoboken. Witnesses reported seeing the train barreling toward the station at an alarming rate of speed as it approached a bumper that marked the end of that particular piece of track. "It definitely didn't slow down," a passenger on the train told CNN. "There was no brakes. All of a sudden, it just crashed."

At least one person died and 74 were taken to area hospitals, some with serious injuries, officials say.

