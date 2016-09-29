Story highlights Angela Rye: Hillary Clinton brings her flaws to the election but also her set of strengths

Angela Rye is a CNN political commentator, NPR political analyst and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy firm in Washington. She is also a former Congressional Black Caucus executive director and general counsel. You can follow her on Twitter @angela_rye and on Instagram @angelarye. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) I have been adamantly opposed to Donald Trump's candidacy from the first time he glided down the escalator at Trump Tower and descended into the pits of the worst parts of rhetoric against humankind by calling Mexican immigrants drug dealers and rapists. It is because of that moment -- and so many thereafter -- that I never believed this reality star had a legitimate chance or frankly that he was serious about running for president.

But then came the deadline for candidates to file the Federal Election Commission's financial disclosure form -- he filed. "Oh no ... he is serious about running," I thought. Still, the American people -- including GOP primary voters -- wouldn't take him seriously, would they? America in 2016 after two terms of the first black President is no place for birtherism and Trump's brand of bigotry, is it?

I believed Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," which so obviously left out large swaths of Americans who make this country amazing every single day, could not possibly resonate. But it did. His base nostalgically reflected back to the good ole days of the 1950s (which, of course, also preceded integration) that weren't so good for many Americans.

And Trump began winning debates. He was on a roll and won primary after primary. I tried to do my part in highlighting just how dangerous a Trump presidency would be for our great, but challenged country. Nevertheless, 13.3 million votes later, Trump became the GOP nominee. So, I dug in. I focused all of my energy on showing the American people what I thought was obvious: his lack of preparation, his childish behavior, his treacherous relationship with the truth and his blatant phobia for anything "other."

I did not think I needed to address my lack of enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton because I believed getting everyone to see how much of a nonoption Trump was would ensure her victory. Again, I made a grave mistake. Enthusiasm to be for something or someone in an election is quite literally the difference between a win and loss. We see it in polls: There is a difference in numbers between registered voters (where Clinton has historically performed much better) and likely voters (where Trump tightens her lead or bests Clinton).

