Story highlights Donald Trump has a short time to get over his drubbing in the first presidential debate, writes Michael D'Antonio

If he wants to win the upcoming debate, there are 10 things he could do, writer says

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the new book, "The Truth About Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Like a football team that must shake off defeat in order to prepare for the next game, Donald Trump has a short time to get over his drubbing in the first presidential debate and get ready for the next. He has, instead, been whining like a kitchen blender about the moderator, the microphone and his opponent while continuing to draw attention to the worst parts of his performance.

Michael D'Antonio

Advisors who want Trump to win the next debate, on October 9, must get him to change. But to do this, they must overcome the candidate's 40-plus years of doing things his way. To appreciate the daunting nature of this task, consider just 10 things Trump could do to prepare for the next debate, and why it's likely he won't be able to do any of them.

1) Accept your defeat in the first debate

Trump likes to say "I'm a winner" and is not accustomed to losing, which may explain the poor sportsmanship he has shown since Hillary Clinton defeated him . Ignoring real poll results that show he was swamped, Trump has ordered aides to stop saying he lost. Of course, this kind of denial means that no one can ask the emperor to put on some clothes. He won't look down to see his own nakedness.

2) Learn to apologize

Read More