Jerusalem (CNN) Israel has deployed 8,000 police officers to protect world leaders ahead of Friday's funeral of former President Shimon Peres, amid fears of a "lone wolf" terrorist attack.

Minister of Internal Security Gilad Erdan has instructed police to monitor social networks to identify suspects who could be planning to target world leaders.

President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton will be among the U.S. delegation attending the funeral

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also is to attend, Abbas' office said Thursday.

President Barack Obama will lead the US delegation at the funeral. He's pictured here in 2013 with the then-President Peres (left) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, second right, in Tel Aviv.

Also invited are UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Britain's Prince Charles, the leaders of Canada, Germany, France and Australia, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

