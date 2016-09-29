Breaking News

'The space was alive'

By Allison Love, CNN

Updated 8:18 PM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Members of the Messiah Miracle Worship Center, a small church in Senoia, Georgia, perform music together. Photographer Ben Helton is from Senoia and was drawn to the sounds coming from behind the church&#39;s walls. He was welcomed in by the congregation, and he visited 19 times over several months.
Photos:
Members of the Messiah Miracle Worship Center, a small church in Senoia, Georgia, perform music together. Photographer Ben Helton is from Senoia and was drawn to the sounds coming from behind the church's walls. He was welcomed in by the congregation, and he visited 19 times over several months.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
An evangelist jumps for joy during a service. Helton shot photos with a handheld flash, creating images full of hard light, shadows and layers.
Photos:
An evangelist jumps for joy during a service. Helton shot photos with a handheld flash, creating images full of hard light, shadows and layers.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Helton found a strong family dynamic in the church, which he said isn&#39;t much larger than a two-car garage.
Photos:
Helton found a strong family dynamic in the church, which he said isn't much larger than a two-car garage.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
A long-exposure photograph of one of the church members singing.
Photos:
A long-exposure photograph of one of the church members singing.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
A man named Willie prays.
Photos:
A man named Willie prays.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Old and young worship together. Helton was initially unsure how members of this close-knit African-American church would react to a stranger, who isn&#39;t religious, taking photos of them. But he was invited back, and he said he formed close ties to members of the congregation.
Photos:
Old and young worship together. Helton was initially unsure how members of this close-knit African-American church would react to a stranger, who isn't religious, taking photos of them. But he was invited back, and he said he formed close ties to members of the congregation.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
A visiting pastor blesses a church member during a passionate sermon.
Photos:
A visiting pastor blesses a church member during a passionate sermon.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Children attend Sunday school.
Photos:
Children attend Sunday school.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Pastor Roger Foster, the founder of the church, plays a keyboard while Willie helps his young son keep his timing on the drums.
Photos:
Pastor Roger Foster, the founder of the church, plays a keyboard while Willie helps his young son keep his timing on the drums.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
&quot;They were giving me so much,&quot; Helton said. &quot;I can&#39;t imagine another church that would let me come in and do that.&quot;
Photos:
"They were giving me so much," Helton said. "I can't imagine another church that would let me come in and do that."
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Foster&#39;s brother feels the spirit as he kneels.
Photos:
Foster's brother feels the spirit as he kneels.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
A church member collapsed to the floor during a praise break, Helton said. She was helped up.
Photos:
A church member collapsed to the floor during a praise break, Helton said. She was helped up.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
A boy sleeps at the close of a service.
Photos:
A boy sleeps at the close of a service.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
01 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED02 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED03 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED04 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED05 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED06 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED07 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED08 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED09 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED10 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED11 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED 12 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED13 cnnphotos Messiah RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Ben Helton's curiosity brought him to a tiny church in Senoia, Georgia
  • The photographer found a close-knit congregation full of life

(CNN)Ben Helton didn't know what was behind the dark green doors. He was on a lunch break with his family when he heard muffled, repetitive music coming through the walls.

"We sat there just listening," he said. "I'd never heard anything like it. You could hear this voice singing the same thing over and over. I had an immediate connection to it and wanted to know what was going on inside."
    The music, Helton would learn, was coming from a small church called Messiah Miracle Worship Center in the tiny town of Senoia, Georgia, just south of Atlanta.
    Helton, who calls himself a "recovering wedding photographer," had been looking to take his photography in a new direction and kept coming back to the church in his mind. He drove past it several times before sending a Facebook message to the pastor, Roger Foster, who invited him to visit one of their services.
    Photographer Ben Helton
    Photographer Ben Helton
    "I shot nonstop," Helton said of his first visit. "It was like a frenzy. The space was alive with these people."
    Read More
    Helton was initially unsure how members of this close-knit African-American church would react to a stranger, who isn't religious, taking pictures of them while they worshipped. But he was invited back the following Sunday, and over a four- to five-month period, he visited the church 19 times.
    Helton's images from Messiah show a church that's full of life. They're intimate yet energetic, like you can almost hear the music as the congregation claps and dances. The photos are shot in black and white with a street photography feel to them; Helton counts the work of Larry Fink and Alex Webb, among others, as sources of inspiration. He shot holding a handheld flash and created images full of hard light, shadows and layers.
    "It's fun because I'm taking this journalistic approach, but at the same time I can put myself into the story with the way I light the moment," Helton said. "I focused on trying to shoot snapshots."

    Social media

    Follow @CNNPhotos on Twitter to join the conversation about photography.

    Over the course of the project, Helton uncovered the strong family dynamic that runs through the church. In one image, a young boy about 5 or 6 years old plays the drums while looking up at his father who's keeping time with the beat. The pastor leads the service while the congregation cycles through playing different instruments. Women, Helton said, often are the first to start a song and encourage others to join in. Everything builds to an emotional crescendo.
    Helton refers to his project at Messiah as his personal coming-of-age story about photography.
    "It's the definition of what I want out of photography: to meet new people and to experience things I wouldn't have experienced otherwise," he said.
    While shooting, Helton developed close ties to members of the congregation and he made prints of his photos for them.
    Building those strong ties was important to Helton, who raises his family in Senoia.
    "We're in the same community," he said. "They were giving me so much. I can't imagine another church that would let me come in and do that."

    Ben Helton is a photographer based in Senoia, Georgia. His "Messiah" work will be on exhibit at the Brickworks Gallery in Atlanta starting October 5. You can follow him on Facebook and Instagram.