Story highlights Ben Helton's curiosity brought him to a tiny church in Senoia, Georgia

The photographer found a close-knit congregation full of life

(CNN) Ben Helton didn't know what was behind the dark green doors. He was on a lunch break with his family when he heard muffled, repetitive music coming through the walls.

"We sat there just listening," he said. "I'd never heard anything like it. You could hear this voice singing the same thing over and over. I had an immediate connection to it and wanted to know what was going on inside."

The music, Helton would learn, was coming from a small church called Messiah Miracle Worship Center in the tiny town of Senoia, Georgia, just south of Atlanta.

Helton, who calls himself a "recovering wedding photographer," had been looking to take his photography in a new direction and kept coming back to the church in his mind. He drove past it several times before sending a Facebook message to the pastor, Roger Foster, who invited him to visit one of their services.

Photographer Ben Helton

"I shot nonstop," Helton said of his first visit. "It was like a frenzy. The space was alive with these people."

Read More