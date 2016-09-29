Breaking News

Kashmir dispute: Two Pakistani soldiers killed after clashes with India

By Sophia Saifi, Huizhong Wu and Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 9:46 AM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TOPSHOT - An Indian paramilitary trooper looks on in Srinagar on September 29, 2016. India's military has carried out "surgical strikes" along the de facto border with Pakistan in Kashmir to thwart a series of attacks being planned against major cities, the army said September 29. Pakistan's military however accused India of killing two of its soldiers in "unprovoked firing" along the Line of Control that divides the disputed territory and said its troops had responded. / AFP PHOTO / TAUSEEF MUSTAFATAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - An Indian paramilitary trooper looks on in Srinagar on September 29, 2016. India's military has carried out "surgical strikes" along the de facto border with Pakistan in Kashmir to thwart a series of attacks being planned against major cities, the army said September 29. Pakistan's military however accused India of killing two of its soldiers in "unprovoked firing" along the Line of Control that divides the disputed territory and said its troops had responded. / AFP PHOTO / TAUSEEF MUSTAFATAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP/Getty Images

    JUST WATCHED

    Tensions flare between nuclear neighbors

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Indian army says it conducted "surgical attacks" along the disputed border
  • Incident comes less than two weeks after 18 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack

(CNN)Two Pakistani soldiers were killed after clashes with Indian troops in the disputed region of Kashmir, Pakistan's military said.

The Indian army said it had conducted "surgical attacks" across the de-facto border between the two countries to foil a "terrorist attack," according to India's Director General of Military Operations.
    But Pakistan insisted that no incursion had taken place into the territory it controls, saying there had only been an exchange of fire. It promised a "forceful response" if there was a repeat of the operation.
    India said it had acted to protect its citizens -- Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh told reporters on Thursday the strikes had been based on "specific credible information" that militants were planning to carry out strikes in Indian cities, including Jammu.
    "The operations were basically focused to ensure that these terrorists do not succeed in their design of infiltration and carrying out destruction and endangering the lives of citizens in our country," he said.
    Read More
    Army base attack leaves 17 Indian soldiers dead
    Army base attack leaves 17 Indian soldiers dead

      JUST WATCHED

      Army base attack leaves 17 Indian soldiers dead

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Army base attack leaves 17 Indian soldiers dead 03:52
    A government official told CNN some villages in Jammu, in Indian-administered Kashmir, near the border with Pakistan, had been evacuated. Educational institutions were also ordered closed on Thursday evening.
    The incident comes less than two weeks after 18 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack by armed militants on an army base in Uri, about 63 miles (102 kilometers) from Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.
    It was one of the deadliest attacks to take place on an army base in Kashmir since militant attacks began in 1989, and sparked a furious war of words between India and Pakistan.

    Pakistan leader slams 'evil designs'

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the latest attack in a statement, calling it "unprovoked and naked aggression" of Indian forces.
    He said Pakistan's forces were capable of defending their territory and would stop any "evil design" against their country.
    Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the country's army had responded in a "befitting" manner.
    "If India tries to do this again we will respond forcefully. India is doing this only to please their media and public," he said.

    'Fear and tension' in Kashmir

    In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry condemned the incident, saying India's claims to have carried out surgical strikes were "baseless" and accusing India of "deliberately" escalating tensions.
    "Such falsified, concocted and irresponsible statements can only escalate the already fragile security situations in the region," the statement said.
    Key dates: Kashmir dispute

    • India and Pakistan gained independence from Britain in August 1947, but Kashmir initially decides to remain independent

    • The two countries go to war over the territory for the first time in October 1947.

    • India and Pakistan agree to withdraw all troops behind a mutually agreed ceasefire line on 1 January 1949, later known as the Line of Control.

    • The two countries go to war again in August 1965 when Pakistan invades Indian-held Kashmir, but the fighting produces little territorial gain.

    • Both sides withdraw from the disputed territory in January 1966.

    • Fighting erupts between India and Pakistan in 1971, ending in July the following year with the Simla Agreement, which establishes the Line of Control. However, the two sides continue to argue over the border.

    • There is conflict again in May 1999 when armed invaders cross the Line of Control into Indian-administered town of Kargil. India regained possession of the town two months later.

    • After years of de-escalation, tensions rise in 2016 when 18 Indian soldiers are killed in an attack by armed militants in Indian-administered Kashmir on September 19.

    Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, has been disputed territory between India and Pakistan for the past 70 years.
    Both of the nuclear-armed countries hold separate parts of it and have fought two wars, in 1948 and 1965, over their claims. They came close to a third, in 1999.
    Kashmiri mourners shout slogans at a funeral in Srinagar on September 17, 2016.
    Kashmiri mourners shout slogans at a funeral in Srinagar on September 17, 2016.
    Speaking to CNN on Thursday, a resident of Indian-administered Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaudhary, said border residents had not forgot the horror of having shells and bullets raining down on their communities.
    "The latest developments have set in the fear and tension as the deteriorating situation may trigger cross [border] artillery duels [such as] we have witnessed during the 1990s when several villagers were killed and wounded," he said.
    RELATED: Could India and Pakistan go to war?

    India, Pakistan threats mostly empty: analyst

    Despite both sides' fierce rhetoric, it was unlikely there would be a military escalation at this point, IHS Global Insight analyst Asad Ali told CNN.
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L) chairs a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in New Delhi on September 29.
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd L) chairs a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in New Delhi on September 29.
    "What I would say is that the Pakistani generals are very much ready to use nuclear weapons, at least three strategic nukes, if there is a major border incursion (from India)," he said.
    Ali said both the Indian and Pakistani governments were playing to their domestic audiences, as much as each other.
    "The Pakistan military can't betray to their domestic audience that they've allowed the Indians to actually cross the line of control by as many as 12 kilometers and there was no action against that," he said.
    "On the Indian side, Modi needs to show his domestic constituents that he's taken aggressive action. This is something he promised before he got elected in 2014."

    CNN's Sophia Saifi reported from Islamabad and Huizhong Wu reported from New Delhi. Mukhtar Ahmad contributed to this report for CNN.