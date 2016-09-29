Story highlights Indian army says it conducted "surgical attacks" along the disputed border

Incident comes less than two weeks after 18 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack

(CNN) Two Pakistani soldiers were killed after an exchange of fire with Indian troops across the de-facto border between the two countries in the disputed region of Kashmir, Pakistan's military said.

The Indian army said it had conducted "surgical attacks" along the disputed border, known as the Line of Control, to foil a "terrorist attack," according to India's Director General of Military Operations.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh told reporters on Thursday the strikes had been based on "specific and credible information" that terrorists were planning to carry out strikes in Indian cities, including Jammu.

"The operations were basically focused to ensure that these terrorists do not succeed in their design of infiltration and carrying out destruction and endangering the lives of citizens in our country."

The incident comes less than two weeks after 18 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack by armed militants on an army base in Uri , about 63 miles (102 kilometers) from Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More