Weight bias is bigger problem than you may think, experts say

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 5:55 PM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Some fans have criticized plus-size model Ashley Graham for losing weight after she posted new images on her Instagram account in July.
Some fans have criticized plus-size model Ashley Graham for losing weight after she posted new images on her Instagram account in July.
Actress Rebel Wilson has gone a step beyond worrying about those who criticize her for her weight: She&#39;s found fame playing &quot;Fat Amy&quot; in the &quot;Pitch Perfect&quot; films. But as proud as she is of her look, Wilson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.marieclaire.co.uk/news/celebrity/553164/marie-claire-s-july-issue-cover-star-rebel-wilson.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told Marie Claire U.K. she doesn&#39;t do nude scenes. &lt;/a&gt;
Actress Rebel Wilson has gone a step beyond worrying about those who criticize her for her weight: She's found fame playing "Fat Amy" in the "Pitch Perfect" films. But as proud as she is of her look, Wilson told Marie Claire U.K. she doesn't do nude scenes.
Singer Meghan Trainor pulled the music video for her song &quot;Me Too&quot; after it debuted in May because her waist had been altered to make her appear thinner.
Singer Meghan Trainor pulled the music video for her song "Me Too" after it debuted in May because her waist had been altered to make her appear thinner.
British model Iskra Lawrence had a creative, and cheeky, response this month to a commenter who called her a &quot;fat cow&quot; on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself wearing lingerie and surrounded by bags of potato chips, followed by a slow-motion Instagram video of her eating a chip and then making an obscene gesture to the camera.
British model Iskra Lawrence had a creative, and cheeky, response this month to a commenter who called her a "fat cow" on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself wearing lingerie and surrounded by bags of potato chips, followed by a slow-motion Instagram video of her eating a chip and then making an obscene gesture to the camera.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BD0sVf9KUCy/?taken-by=amyschumer&amp;hl=en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Amy Schumer recently posted an Instagram photo &lt;/a&gt;that she said was of Glamour magazine including her with plus-size performers. It&#39;s not the first time she&#39;s been categorized as such. In February 2015, she shot back at a critic who accused her of being overweight by &lt;a href=&quot;https://pbs.twimg.com/media/B9rSuqBIQAA66as.jpg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;posing topless in her underwear. &lt;/a&gt;In June, she &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mtv.com/news/2177647/amy-schumer-glamour-award-acceptance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;accepted a Glamour Award&lt;/a&gt; in London and said in her speech, &quot;I&#39;m probably like 160 pounds right now, and I can catch a d*** whenever I want. That&#39;s the truth. It&#39;s not a problem.&quot;
Amy Schumer recently posted an Instagram photo that she said was of Glamour magazine including her with plus-size performers. It's not the first time she's been categorized as such. In February 2015, she shot back at a critic who accused her of being overweight by posing topless in her underwear. In June, she accepted a Glamour Award in London and said in her speech, "I'm probably like 160 pounds right now, and I can catch a d*** whenever I want. That's the truth. It's not a problem."
In March, &quot;Prison Break&quot; star Wentworth Miller used a body-shaming meme as an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/29/entertainment/wentworth-miller-body-shaming-feat/index.html&quot;&gt;opportunity to educate about depression and suicide. &lt;/a&gt;
In March, "Prison Break" star Wentworth Miller used a body-shaming meme as an opportunity to educate about depression and suicide.
Susan Sarandon&#39;s cleavage &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/06/living/susan-sarandon-cleavage-feat/&quot;&gt;got a lot of attention&lt;/a&gt; at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.
Susan Sarandon's cleavage got a lot of attention at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.
Actress Tia Mowry &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/08/entertainment/tia-mowry-body-shaming-feat/index.html&quot;&gt;said in December that she has been the subject of negative comments&lt;/a&gt; on Instagram since gaining weight. Questions about whether she is pregnant amount to body-shaming, she said.
Actress Tia Mowry said in December that she has been the subject of negative comments on Instagram since gaining weight. Questions about whether she is pregnant amount to body-shaming, she said.
Gigi Hadid is not letting negative comments about her appearance get to her. The model, center, &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/p/8LCm44jCcx/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;posted an open letter on social media&lt;/a&gt; to trolls, saying, &quot;Your mean comments don&#39;t make me want to change my body.&quot;
Gigi Hadid is not letting negative comments about her appearance get to her. The model, center, posted an open letter on social media to trolls, saying, "Your mean comments don't make me want to change my body."
Designer, author and former star of &quot;The Hills&quot; Lauren Conrad announced that &lt;a href=&quot;http://laurenconrad.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her website &lt;/a&gt;will no longer use terminology associated with body-shaming.
Designer, author and former star of "The Hills" Lauren Conrad announced that her website will no longer use terminology associated with body-shaming.
Actress Lily James was the subject of some negative chatter after photos surfaced of her as a wasp-waisted Cinderella in early 2015. The actress said she is naturally small, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/movies/moviesnow/la-et-mn-cinderella-lily-james-digitally-altered-waist-20150302-story.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;I&#39;m so healthy.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
Actress Lily James was the subject of some negative chatter after photos surfaced of her as a wasp-waisted Cinderella in early 2015. The actress said she is naturally small, and "I'm so healthy."
In 2013, one critic called actress Melissa McCarthy a &quot;female hippo&quot; in &lt;a href=&quot;http://observer.com/2013/02/declined-in-identity-thief-batemans-bankable-billing-cant-lift-this-flick-out-of-the-red/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a review of her film &quot;Identity Thief.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;&quot;We have to stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies,&quot; McCarthy wrote in a recent Instagram post.
In 2013, one critic called actress Melissa McCarthy a "female hippo" in a review of her film "Identity Thief." "We have to stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies," McCarthy wrote in a recent Instagram post.
Singer Kelly Clarkson has seen her weight fluctuate over the years. The Internet had a great deal to say after she didn&#39;t immediately shed the weight after the birth of her daughter in 2014. &quot;I don&#39;t obsess about my weight, which is probably one of the reasons why other people have such a problem with it,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.redbookmag.com/life/news/a21410/kelly-clarkson/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she told Redbook in May. &lt;/a&gt;
Singer Kelly Clarkson has seen her weight fluctuate over the years. The Internet had a great deal to say after she didn't immediately shed the weight after the birth of her daughter in 2014. "I don't obsess about my weight, which is probably one of the reasons why other people have such a problem with it," she told Redbook in May.
In 2014, actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usatoday.com/story/life/people/2014/05/01/emma-stone-body-image-spider-man/8541525/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Emma Stone told USA Today&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;I&#39;ve seen a lot of comments that say, &#39;Eat a sandwich&#39; or &#39;She looks sick.&#39; I&#39;ve been looking at myself in the mirror being mean to myself. I&#39;m not sick. I eat sandwiches.&quot;
In 2014, actress Emma Stone told USA Today, "I've seen a lot of comments that say, 'Eat a sandwich' or 'She looks sick.' I've been looking at myself in the mirror being mean to myself. I'm not sick. I eat sandwiches."
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has been accused of being overweight and in 2013 told Barbara Walters, &quot;I just think it should be illegal to call somebody fat on TV.&quot;
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has been accused of being overweight and in 2013 told Barbara Walters, "I just think it should be illegal to call somebody fat on TV."
Cracks about Kerry Washington being too thin have hit the &quot;Scandal&quot; star, as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20752663,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;People reported that she told Essence in 2007 &lt;/a&gt;that she has struggled with eating disorders. &quot;I used food as a way to cope. There was a lot of guilt and a lot of shame.&quot;
Cracks about Kerry Washington being too thin have hit the "Scandal" star, as People reported that she told Essence in 2007 that she has struggled with eating disorders. "I used food as a way to cope. There was a lot of guilt and a lot of shame."
Nicole Richie went from Paris Hilton&#39;s thicker sidekick to a very thin fashionista.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2006/06/richie200606&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; In 2006, she told Vanity Fair&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;I know I&#39;m too thin right now, so I wouldn&#39;t want any young girl looking at me and saying, &#39;That&#39;s what I want to look like.&#39; &quot;
Nicole Richie went from Paris Hilton's thicker sidekick to a very thin fashionista. In 2006, she told Vanity Fair, "I know I'm too thin right now, so I wouldn't want any young girl looking at me and saying, 'That's what I want to look like.' "
E!&#39;s Giuliana Rancic &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/giuliana-rancic-admits-too-thin&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told People&lt;/a&gt; that a cancer-suppressing drug she has to take after a double mastectomy in 2011 is responsible for her small frame. &quot;I&#39;m sorry that some people think I&#39;m disgustingly skinny, as they put it, but there&#39;s nothing I can do. I&#39;m lucky that I even have the type of cancer that reacts to the medicine,&quot; she said.
E!'s Giuliana Rancic told People that a cancer-suppressing drug she has to take after a double mastectomy in 2011 is responsible for her small frame. "I'm sorry that some people think I'm disgustingly skinny, as they put it, but there's nothing I can do. I'm lucky that I even have the type of cancer that reacts to the medicine," she said.
Singer and actress Jessica Simpson seems to alternate between being accused of being too big and&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.lifeandstylemag.com/posts/jessica-simpson-looks-gaunt-has-bruises-in-latest-instagram-pic-51876&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; too small. &lt;/a&gt;
Singer and actress Jessica Simpson seems to alternate between being accused of being too big and too small.
Most women would kill to look like model Kate Upton, but &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.skinnygossip.com/kate-upton-is-well-marbled/#more-2233&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;one blogger &lt;/a&gt;wrote that the Sports Illustrated cover girl has &quot;Huge thighs, NO waist, big fat floppy boobs, terrible body definition -- she looks like a squishy brick.&quot;
Most women would kill to look like model Kate Upton, but one blogger wrote that the Sports Illustrated cover girl has "Huge thighs, NO waist, big fat floppy boobs, terrible body definition -- she looks like a squishy brick."
After &quot;Fast &amp;amp; Furious&quot; actress Gal Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman in &quot;Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,&quot; the Internet immediately started buzzing that she was too skinny for the role. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2013/12/gal-gadot-wonder-woman-skinny-criticism&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The actress reportedly responded&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;I represent the Wonder Women of the new world.&quot;
After "Fast & Furious" actress Gal Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," the Internet immediately started buzzing that she was too skinny for the role. The actress reportedly responded, "I represent the Wonder Women of the new world."
Women aren&#39;t the only ones body-shamed. After friends encouraged actor Val Kilmer to post a photo of his weight loss, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/valkilmer/posts/891008207597555&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he took to Facebook&lt;/a&gt; to say, &quot;Can&#39;t win in this crazy town. Too heavy for too many years and now gossip says, too thin!&quot;
Women aren't the only ones body-shamed. After friends encouraged actor Val Kilmer to post a photo of his weight loss, he took to Facebook to say, "Can't win in this crazy town. Too heavy for too many years and now gossip says, too thin!"
Actress Keira Knightley once &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/keira-knightley-was-told-she-was-anorexic-hated-and-a-s--t-actres-201436&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told Elle UK&lt;/a&gt; that she has been called &quot;anorexic.&quot;
Actress Keira Knightley once told Elle UK that she has been called "anorexic."
Kelly Osbourne not only got fat-shamed before losing weight, she was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sheknows.com/entertainment/articles/837861/you-wont-believe-what-kelly-osbourne-called-christina-aguilera&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;accused of fat shaming singer Christina Aguilera during an episode of E!&#39;s &quot;Fashion Police.&lt;/a&gt;&quot;
Kelly Osbourne not only got fat-shamed before losing weight, she was accused of fat shaming singer Christina Aguilera during an episode of E!'s "Fashion Police."
In 2014, Cosmopolitan asked whether Gabourey Sidibe is&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/advice/a5365/gabourey-sidibe-fat-shaming/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; &quot;the Most Fat-Shamed Actress in Hollywood.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
In 2014, Cosmopolitan asked whether Gabourey Sidibe is "the Most Fat-Shamed Actress in Hollywood."
In April 2015, actress &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/TaraReid/status/583159389344808960&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tara Reid tweeted&lt;/a&gt; to the media to &quot;stop bullying&quot; her about her weight, as she says she is a &quot;skinny girl.&quot;
In April 2015, actress Tara Reid tweeted to the media to "stop bullying" her about her weight, as she says she is a "skinny girl."
Reality star Khloe Kardashian has endured harsh commentary, including being called the &quot;fat Kardashian.&quot; These days, she&#39;s slimmed down and silenced critics.
Reality star Khloe Kardashian has endured harsh commentary, including being called the "fat Kardashian." These days, she's slimmed down and silenced critics.
Story highlights

  • Weight bias is a significant problem, experts say -- especially for women
  • Only one state prohibits weight discrimination

(CNN)Fatness was an unexpected topic at the presidential debate at Hofstra University on Monday -- and many obesity experts now say that they are concerned about what was said.

The topic arose when Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton claimed that Republican nominee Donald Trump publicly body-shamed former Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado, who gained weight after winning the title in 1996. Machado said Trump called her "Miss Piggy."
    Trump: 400 pound man could've hacked DNC

    Then, as Trump mused about who may have hacked the Democratic National Committee, he said the cyberattacker could have been someone sitting on their bed who weighs 400 pounds.
    "Mr. Trump's comments were highly regrettable and speak not only to weight bias directed at women but also to men," said Kelly Brownell, dean of the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University and an expert on obesity.
    "People should be judged based on their character and other attributes rather than their body weight. Body weight is not a reflection of intelligence, ability to work hard or any other factor, and it shouldn't be perceived as such," he said. "I can't even imagine there is an association between body weight and creating a cyberattack."
    Yet weight bias is a bigger problem than most people may think, experts say -- especially for women.

    Women face more weight bias

    "We know from our research on weight stigma and discrimination that even though both women and men experience unfair treatment because of excess weight, women report these experiences at lower levels of obesity than men," said Rebecca Puhl, a professor at the University of Connecticut and deputy director of the university's Rudd Center for Food Policy & Obesity.
    "Weight stigma occurs in many different aspects of daily living," she said. "People who have a higher body weight are vulnerable to stigma in employment, schools and colleges, health care settings, public accommodations, the mass media, and in interpersonal relationships with family and friends."
    Why we can't stop body-shaming
    Women are more likely to face weight discrimination in the workplace than men, even when their body mass index is within the healthy range, according to a study published this month in the journal Plos One.
    For the study, an international team of researchers asked 120 participants to rate eight pictures that showed the faces of men and women at various weight levels: Each face was portrayed in one "original" photo and one photo in which the face appeared heavier. The participants were asked to rate the photos based on hireability, but they also were told that the men and women in the photos were all equally qualified for various jobs.
    The researchers discovered that there was no significant difference between the ratings of the original and "heavier" photos for male faces. However, there was a statistically significant difference between the ratings of the original and "heavier" photos for female faces, if they were being considered for a job that required a lot of interaction with customers.
    In other words, the "heavier" women were evaluated significantly more negatively in customer-facing job roles, the study suggests.
    There is a long history of legal battles about weight discrimination among women in various customer-facing job roles, from flight attendants to aerobics instructors to university dance team members.
    "A little weight gain for female job applicants is damaging to women's job chances. These findings suggest quite clearly that women are at a distinct disadvantage compared to men" in this area, the researchers wrote in the study.

    Discrimination hurts health

    If someone perceives that they are experiencing weight discrimination, they are more likely to suffer daily stress and negative emotions than otherwise, which could cause their health to worsen over time, according to a separate study published this month in the journal Obesity.
    The study involved 1,153 adults who had a body mass index classified as either overweight or obese. The adults were asked to participate in daily interviews over an eight-day period, in which they were called each night and asked about their everyday experiences.
    The participants who reported having faced weight discrimination, compared with those who hadn't faced any weight discrimination, experienced more daily stress, worse emotional health and worse physical health over the subsequent eight days, said Angelina Sutin, assistant professor in the Florida State University College of Medicine and lead author of the study.
    Obesity increases in U.S women, study finds, but not among men
    "When we did the study, it was what we had expected. We published a paper earlier this year that showed weight discrimination increased risk of mortality, so people who had experienced weight discrimination had died younger than those who hadn't experienced it," Sutin said.
    "What has been surprising is how robust and replicable the association between weight discrimination and health has been," she said. "Within the past few years, and up until today, there's really been a lot of new research showing that weight discrimination has very significant associations with health."

    The one place that bans weight discrimination

    Do laws protect against weight discrimination? Michigan is the only state that prohibits it, Puhl said.
    "About half a dozen local laws have been passed in various places in the country, and Massachusetts has been trying to pass a state law to prohibit weight discrimination for some time. But overall, in most places, there is no legal recourse for people who have been discriminated against because of their weight," she said.
    Sutin noted that she thinks more Americans are paying closer attention to weight discrimination and deeming it unacceptable, according to the criticism that Trump has received for his comments.
    "There has been a big backlash against what has been said recently, and I think that goes to show that it is rising in the public awareness and consciousness that this is not acceptable to do," Sutin said. "One reason why people are reacting so much to what Trump is saying is that there is this growing sense that it is inappropriate to shame people because of their weight."

    Still a significant problem

    Americans are heavier than ever before, with 35% of men and 40% of women being considered obese. About 17% of children and adolescents are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Weight-based bullying is one of the most common forms of bullying in youth in the United States, Puhl said.
    And the solution to the problem is basic but not easy. It begins with dialogue about weight, even at an early age.
    How should you talk to loved ones about their weight?
    If a loved one's weight may be putting their health in serious jeopardy, there is a way to speak with them without causing them more stress, said Dianne Neumark-Sztainer, professor and division head of epidemiology and community at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.
    "Place the focus on health rather than on weight," Neumark-Sztainer said, adding that in her book for parents titled "I'm, Like, So Fat!" she makes recommendations for adults on how to talk to their teen children about weight.
    "Provide an environment that makes it easy to make healthy choices. Focus less on weight; instead, focus on behavior and overall health. Provide a supportive environment with lots of talking and even more listening," Neumark-Sztainer said. "Fat-shaming does not motivate people but makes them feel terrible about themselves and actually causes them to eat more and gain more weight."
    Puhl agreed. "The bottom line is that all people deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, regardless of their body size. Fat-shaming is ineffective, harmful, and fuels the fire of societal prejudice," she said.