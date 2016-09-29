How Ohio prosecutors are fighting back against deadly heroin

(CNN) The short, scarce breaths had all but stopped by the time the paramedics arrived.

In saving a life, paramedics unknowingly forced the user to reassess heroin's impact. The patient's brother and the brother's girlfriend had also overdosed the night before. According to court documents, the person soon reached out to authorities about becoming a confidential informant -- one that would help build a case against two Cincinnati drug dealers who sold heroin laced with carfentanil, a synthetic opioid primarily used to sedate elephants. It's a drug that's 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

The partnership between authorities and the addict spurred an undercover operation leading to two big arrests this month. Through that unlikely alliance, prosecutors say they notched an unexpected victory in a war on heroin that's wreaked havoc on Ohio: the first federal carfentanil trafficking indictment ever in the US.

Carfentanil comes to town

Of the 3,000 Ohioans who fatally overdosed in 2015, more than a third died because of heroin, according to a report from Ohio health officials. The number of heroin deaths, which doubled from the previous year according to the same report, skyrocketed largely because the heroin that flooded the state was increasingly laced with either fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin, or carfentanil, which is up to 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

Indeed, carfentanil is so potent that just two milligrams -- the weight of a pair of paperclips -- can be lethal, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

"It is crazy dangerous," DEA Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg said in a recent warning. "[It] can kill you."

Ohio authorities have watched heroin overdoses soar in recent months due to the rise of carfentanil. They suspect the drug first originated in China and crossed the US border through Mexico.

This past summer, Ohio's largest cities each experienced strings of heroin overdoses: 21 died in Akron over three weeks in July, and 15 died in Cleveland over three days in August.

In mid-August, Cincinnati witnessed upwards of 200 heroin overdoses in a single week, grabbing national headlines.

The cause, Cincinnati-area authorities suspect, is carfentanil.

Addict turned informant

Initially, the spread of carfentanil blindsided local authorities who were already trying to clamp down on fentanyl. It didn't help that the DEA had yet to start tracking data on those cases separately from pure heroin ones.

In the Cincinnati area, the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition -- a collaborative of law enforcement officials, public health experts, addiction counselors and other community groups -- formed to pool resources as they tried to curb the growing epidemic on all fronts.

USA Glassman announces indictment for trafficking heroin with #carfentanil. #OpioidAwareness pic.twitter.com/44CKyd689A — US Attorney S. Ohio (@SDOHnews) September 21, 2016

"If we are going to combat the opioid problem in [southern] Ohio, it requires prevention, enforcement and treatment," Benjamin C. Glassman, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said at a recent news conference.

Emphasizing enforcement, Glassman said the indictments of the first two people charged with carfentanil trafficking in the US could help authorities find those responsible for bringing the opioid to Ohio.

Two days after the Springfield overdose, court documents say the informant called 31-year-old Phillip Watkins and 26-year-old Jeanetta Crawford to buy heroin, doing so at the behest of the Hamilton County Heroin Task Force, a group of police agencies focused on drug enforcement.

After receiving a wire and $20 in marked currency, the informant drove to Watkins' two-story residence in Cincinnati's Elwood place neighborhood to buy a plastic baggie of heroin, according to the documents.

Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Opioids: Dangerous prescription painkillers – Prescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive.



Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.



As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Heroin –



CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta



, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014. You can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor. According to the CDC , deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Fentanyl – Fentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.



The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Codeine – Codeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It's also frequently used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. The FDA is investigating the safety of codeine-based cough remedies for children younger than 18 due to concerns that it can lead to shallow, slowed or difficult breathing. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Hydrocodone – These pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death." Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Oxycodone – Oxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.



Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.



Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Morphine – Morphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.



As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Meperidine – Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth.



The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.



As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Hydromorphone –



Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being

Hydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo.Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Methadone – Though methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.



Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers Buprenorphine – Buprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.



However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.



Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.



The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.

Hide Caption 11 of 11

Three more $20 deals went down that week. Every time the informant would buy, the drug would be turned over afterward to authorities, the documents allege. When testing the drugs, analysts with the Hamilton County Crime Lab ultimately found both heroin and carfentanil, court documents said. On August 31, SWAT officers arrested Watkins and Crawford after executing a search warrant.

It didn't take long for Watkins and Crawford to be released from custody. About a week later, the documents say, Watkins called the informant to let the informant know they were back in business, and they sold one more $20 baggie to the informant. They were both arrested again September 15. They are both now being held without bond.

The search for the source

With Crawford and Watkins in custody, DEA Agent Tim Reagan told CNN affiliate WCPO he hopes to glean information from them regarding where they got the carfentanil.

"They're high enough up to definitely obtain it," Reagan said. "...We're looking for evidence we can pull fingerprints off of, DNA off of, we're going through cell records. We're talking to witnesses."

Building carfentanil cases, though, isn't easy. Tom Synan, Newtown's police chief and leader of the heroin task force, said heroin addicts are typically unwilling to turn on dealers who are a source for their next dose. It's akin to biting the hand that feeds them.

Given those difficulties, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has recently had to ask a judge for permission to offer immunity to anyone that could provide information leading to the arrest of suspects tied to the string of overdoses that plagued Cincinnati last month.

"If a terrorist came to Cincinnati and blew up a building with that many people, the outrage would be out of control," Deters told CNN affiliate WKRC

It's for that reason that Synan has urged Ohio officials to declare a public health emergency following the August overdoses.

First, but not the last

On Thursday afternoon, Watkins and Crawford are expected to be arraigned at a federal courthouse in downtown Cincinnati.

The hearing comes a week after Glassman announced both alleged dealers would face seven counts for heroin, fentanyl, and cartenfanil trafficking that "resulted in serious physical injury," including nonfatal overdoses.

If convicted, Watkins and Crawford will face mandatory minimum sentences of 20 years in prison, Glassman said.

Ed McTigue, an attorney representing Crawford, declined comment to CNN. Scott Rubenstein, Watkins' lawyer, also declined to comment on the case's specifics, given that it is still in its early stages.

Rubenstein, however, called the federal indictment a "game changer" for heroin cases.

"Charging the offense in federal court, with a 20-year mandatory minimum, certainly sends a message," Rubenstein told CNN. "That far exceeds the exposure that Watkins would have had in state court. Is going after a low-level dealer in this manner going to have an effect on the problem? That remains to be seen."

Synan, the police chief, told WCPO that stiffer federal prosecution will deter dealers from "putting this poison on the street" in their continuing fight against heroin.

"This is the first," Glassman said at a news conference. "It's probably not going to be the last."