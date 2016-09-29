Story highlights The WHO says the region of the Americas is first in the world to eliminate measles

(CNN) An effort spanning two decades has resulted in a global first: The Americas have eliminated measles, the World Health Organization said this week. The battle was won through mass vaccination to prevent the viral disease, which can cause severe health problems including pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and even death.

Measles affects primarily children. Symptoms include high fever, generalized rash all over the body, stuffy nose and reddened eyes. Considered one of the most contagious diseases, the measles virus can be transmitted through contact with the secretions or breathing airborne droplets from an infected person.

Children who are malnourished and people with weakened immune systems are more like to experience serious complications including encephalitis, severe diarrhea and ear infections.

A disease is declared eliminated when there has been no transmission is a specific geographic region for a year or more, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Once elimination is achieved in every region of the world, eradication is declared.

Before the start of a vaccination campaign in 1980, measles caused 101,800 deaths in the Americas for the years 1971 through 1979. Worldwide, measles resulted in nearly 2.6 million deaths annually prior to 1980. As a result of global efforts, only 244,704 measles cases were reported worldwide in 2015, more than half of them in Africa and Asia.

