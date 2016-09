Ryder Cup 2016: Danny Willett apologizes for brother's US fans rant

Story highlights Danny Willett's brother pens article labeling US fans "imbeciles"

Masters champion apologizes to US fans and US team captain

Ryder Cup tees off Friday at Hazeltine National Golf Club

(CNN) Reigning Masters champion Danny Willett has apologized for an article written by his brother ahead of the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine in which US golf fans were jokingly described as a "baying mob of imbeciles" and a "giggling group of reprobates."

Willett, who will represent Europe as it faces off against the US in the biennial tournament, told the Golf Channel Wednesday that he had spoken to US team captain Davis Love III about the article and made clear "it's obviously not the thoughts of myself and of the team."

In a lengthy piece for the National Club Golfer , Peter Willett offered his opinion on what each side needed to do to win as well as veering off into what he suggested within the article and later on social media was a tongue-in-cheek rant at the US golf public.

My #RyderCup piece.



Sorry to any American followers... but I mean every word. COME ON #TeamEurope @NCGmagazine https://t.co/cPIUW0pFEy — P J Willett (@P_J_Willett) 27 September 2016

Team Europe "need to silence the pudgy, basement-dwelling, irritants, stuffed on cookie dough and pissy beer, pausing between mouthfuls of hotdog so they can scream 'Baba booey' until their jelly faces turn red," Peter Willett wrote.

"They need to stun the angry, unwashed, Make America Great Again swarm, desperately gripping their concealed-carry compensators and belting out a mini-erection inducing 'mashed potato,' hoping to impress their cousin.

