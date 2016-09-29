Breaking News

The man who 'invented' the supermodel looks back at his career

By Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN

Updated 6:53 AM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The man who created the supermodel
The man who created the supermodel

    JUST WATCHED

    The man who created the supermodel

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(30 Videos)

Rotterdam, Netherlands (CNN)For 40 years, Peter Lindbergh has been one of fashion's most revered photographers.

Most recognized for his striking black-and-white photos of '90s models like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, Lindbergh is one of several names credited for the rise of the supermodel.
Jean Paul Gaultier on the great French fashion rebels of the 20th century
Jean Paul Gaultier's fashion rebel army
He's also turned his lens on actors (Julianne Moore, Charlotte Rampling) and musicians (Tina Turner, Daft Punk), as well as cultural mavericks like the late Pina Bausch; creating magazine editorials, album covers, and ad campaigns.
    Read: Lupita Nyong'o returns to Kenya for Vogue cover story
    More than 220 of his images are now on show at "Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography," a new touring retrospective that premiered at Rotterdam's Kunsthal museum in September. The accompanying book, published by Taschen, includes more than 400 shots.
    Read More
    The exhibition is curated by Thierry-Maxime Loriot, who was the brains behind the well-received Jean Paul Gaultier retrospective.
    (L-R) Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford, New York, 1990
    Photos: Peter Lindbergh: The man who 'invented' the supermodel
    (L-R) Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford, New York, 1990
    Hide Caption
    1 of 5
    Kate Moss in Giorgio Armani for Vogue Italia, Paris, 2015
    Photos: Peter Lindbergh: The man who 'invented' the supermodel
    Kate Moss in Giorgio Armani for Vogue Italia, Paris, 2015
    Hide Caption
    2 of 5
    (L-R) Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz, Helena Christensen, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Karen Mulder and Stephanie Seymour for Vogue, Brooklyn, 1991
    Photos: Peter Lindbergh: The man who 'invented' the supermodel
    (L-R) Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz, Helena Christensen, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Karen Mulder and Stephanie Seymour for Vogue, Brooklyn, 1991
    Hide Caption
    3 of 5
    Tina Turner wearing Azzedine Alaïa, Paris, 1989
    Photos: Peter Lindbergh: The man who 'invented' the supermodel
    Tina Turner wearing Azzedine Alaïa, Paris, 1989
    Hide Caption
    4 of 5
    Pina Bausch in Giorgio Armani, Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, 1996
    Photos: Peter Lindbergh: The man who 'invented' the supermodel
    Pina Bausch in Giorgio Armani, Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, 1996
    Hide Caption
    5 of 5
    peter lindbergh supermodels 1peter lindbergh kate moss peter lindbergh supermodels 2peter lindbergh tina turnerpeter lindbergh pina bausch
    But while Lindbergh has made his career selling images of beauty, he balks at the airbrushed images that are ubiquitous today, and refuses to retouch his own images.
    Read: Naomi Campbell celebrates 30 years of supermodel stardom
    "(The models are) totally wiped out and washed out. And I think that's insane," he says. "That dream of perfection, and that dream of being forever young, it's just a ridiculous thought."
    Watch the video above for more on Peter Lindbergh's storied career -- including his infamous Eiffel Tower shoot with Tina Turner.
    "Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography" is on at Kunsthal Rotterdam until Feb. 12, 2017 before relocating to Germany. The accompanying coffee table book, published by Taschen, is out now.