Rotterdam, Netherlands (CNN)For 40 years, Peter Lindbergh has been one of fashion's most revered photographers.
Most recognized for his striking black-and-white photos of '90s models like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, Lindbergh is one of several names credited for the rise of the supermodel.
He's also turned his lens on actors (Julianne Moore, Charlotte Rampling) and musicians (Tina Turner, Daft Punk), as well as cultural mavericks like the late Pina Bausch; creating magazine editorials, album covers, and ad campaigns.
More than 220 of his images are now on show at "Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography," a new touring retrospective that premiered at Rotterdam's Kunsthal museum in September. The accompanying book, published by Taschen, includes more than 400 shots.
The exhibition is curated by Thierry-Maxime Loriot, who was the brains behind the well-received Jean Paul Gaultier retrospective.
But while Lindbergh has made his career selling images of beauty, he balks at the airbrushed images that are ubiquitous today, and refuses to retouch his own images.
"(The models are) totally wiped out and washed out. And I think that's insane," he says. "That dream of perfection, and that dream of being forever young, it's just a ridiculous thought."
"Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography" is on at Kunsthal Rotterdam until Feb. 12, 2017 before relocating to Germany. The accompanying coffee table book, published by Taschen, is out now.