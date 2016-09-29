Rotterdam, Netherlands (CNN) For 40 years, Peter Lindbergh has been one of fashion's most revered photographers.

Most recognized for his striking black-and-white photos of '90s models like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, Lindbergh is one of several names credited for the rise of the supermodel.

He's also turned his lens on actors (Julianne Moore, Charlotte Rampling) and musicians (Tina Turner, Daft Punk), as well as cultural mavericks like the late Pina Bausch; creating magazine editorials, album covers, and ad campaigns.

