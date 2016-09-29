Story highlights The Maud was raised to the surface after 85 years under water

The vessel was captained by arctic explorer Roald Amundsen

The ship will be making her journey back home to Norway next year

(CNN) A ship that once belonged to famed Norwegian arctic explorer Roald Amundsen has been recovered after almost a century immersed in the icy depths of Cambridge Bay in Canada.

The Maud was one of three iconic ships built for Amundsen's expeditions, alongside Gjøa and Fram, which are today on display at the Fram Museum in Oslo, Norway.

The Maud is one of three iconic ships built for Amundsen's expeditions, alongside Gjøa and Fram.

After six years of work, the team of Norwegians behind the project were able to do what was attempted in the 1990s but ended in failure -- they raised the Maud after 85 years on the Canadian seabed.

Despite decades under water, the Maud is expected to have maintained much of its integrity.

Aside from expected wear and tear, project manager Jan Wanggaard says the ship is in good condition.

The Maud was launched on June 7, 1917, in Vollen, near Oslo. The vessel was christened by Amundsen. The renowned explorer later captained the ship during an expedition to the Northeast Passage above Russia. The Maud was then sold in 1925 and by 1931 she had sunk after getting trapped in ice. The Maud had been lying in Cambridge Bay ever since.

Read More