- Street lights were cut off for about an hour
- The spectacular phenomenon was seen across the capital, as well as parts of the UK
(CNN)The city of Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, turned dark overnight to allow residents and visitors the unforgettable opportunity to view the dancing lights of the Aurora Borealis.
The city council ordered street lights to be turned off in most neighborhoods for an hour Wednesday night to help improve the visibility of the Northern Lights spectacle. Residents were also encouraged to turn off the lights in their homes to help reduce light pollution in the city. The council also urged motorists to take care while driving.
People took to social media to share pictures of the natural phenomenon, with skies tinted green, blue and purple.
But it wasn't just Iceland that got to experience the illuminations, some areas in the United Kingdom also caught a glimpse of the dazzling skies.
Photographer Stephen Wallace posted a picture on Twitter of the lights in Northern Ireland.
The lights were also visible in Northumberland in northeast England.
The best time in Iceland to see the Northern Lights, which are triggered by solar particles entering the Earth's atmosphere, is from October to March.