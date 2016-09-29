Story highlights Street lights were cut off for about an hour

The spectacular phenomenon was seen across the capital, as well as parts of the UK

(CNN) The city of Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, turned dark overnight to allow residents and visitors the unforgettable opportunity to view the dancing lights of the Aurora Borealis.

The city council ordered street lights to be turned off in most neighborhoods for an hour Wednesday night to help improve the visibility of the Northern Lights spectacle. Residents were also encouraged to turn off the lights in their homes to help reduce light pollution in the city. The council also urged motorists to take care while driving.

Lights are OUT in #Reykjavik ! Waiting for insane #northernlights — Do More Asgeir (@DoMoreAsgeir) September 28, 2016

People took to social media to share pictures of the natural phenomenon, with skies tinted green, blue and purple.

A few sec from last nights show #auroraborealis #iceland #niceland #northernlights A video posted by Óskar Páll Sveinsson (@oskarpall) on Sep 29, 2016 at 2:15am PDT

Spectacular #northernlights tonight in #Reykjavik #Iceland 🙌🙌🙌 A photo posted by Daði Guðjónsson (@dadigud) on Sep 28, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

#northernlights #Reykjavik #iceland A photo posted by IcelandPhotos (@eydise) on Sep 29, 2016 at 2:57am PDT

But it wasn't just Iceland that got to experience the illuminations, some areas in the United Kingdom also caught a glimpse of the dazzling skies.

Photographer Stephen Wallace posted a picture on Twitter of the lights in Northern Ireland.

Read More