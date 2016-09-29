Breaking News

Iceland's capital plunges into darkness for stunning Northern Lights display

By Bianca Britton, CNN

Updated 8:11 AM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What causes the Northern Lights?
What causes the Northern Lights?

    JUST WATCHED

    What causes the Northern Lights?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What causes the Northern Lights? 03:31

Story highlights

  • Street lights were cut off for about an hour
  • The spectacular phenomenon was seen across the capital, as well as parts of the UK

(CNN)The city of Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, turned dark overnight to allow residents and visitors the unforgettable opportunity to view the dancing lights of the Aurora Borealis.

The city council ordered street lights to be turned off in most neighborhoods for an hour Wednesday night to help improve the visibility of the Northern Lights spectacle. Residents were also encouraged to turn off the lights in their homes to help reduce light pollution in the city. The council also urged motorists to take care while driving.
    People took to social media to share pictures of the natural phenomenon, with skies tinted green, blue and purple.

    A few sec from last nights show #auroraborealis #iceland #niceland #northernlights

    A video posted by Óskar Páll Sveinsson (@oskarpall) on

    Spectacular #northernlights tonight in #Reykjavik #Iceland ����🙌🙌

    A photo posted by Daði Guðjónsson (@dadigud) on

    #northernlights #Reykjavik #iceland

    A photo posted by IcelandPhotos (@eydise) on

    But it wasn't just Iceland that got to experience the illuminations, some areas in the United Kingdom also caught a glimpse of the dazzling skies.
    Photographer Stephen Wallace posted a picture on Twitter of the lights in Northern Ireland.
    Read More
    The lights were also visible in Northumberland in northeast England.
    The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis appear in the sky over Bamburgh lighthouse at stag Rock in Northumberland.
    The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis appear in the sky over Bamburgh lighthouse at stag Rock in Northumberland.
    The best time in Iceland to see the Northern Lights, which are triggered by solar particles entering the Earth's atmosphere, is from October to March.
    Winter is northern lights season in Iceland. Some of the best sites for spotting them are in western Iceland. Here, fishing villages like Akranes -- with its beautiful lighthouse -- Borgarnes, and the Snaefellsnes peninsula make great settings. Photo by Bjorn Ludviksson
    Photos:
    West IcelandWinter is northern lights season in Iceland. Some of the best sites for spotting them are in western Iceland. Here, fishing villages like Akranes -- with its beautiful lighthouse -- Borgarnes, and the Snaefellsnes peninsula make great settings. Photo by Bjorn Ludviksson
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    Northern lights beam over Akrafjall in Iceland&#39;s western region. West Iceland was recently named by Lonely Planet as one of the best destinations to visit in 2016. Photo by Finnur Andresson
    Photos:
    AkrafjallNorthern lights beam over Akrafjall in Iceland's western region. West Iceland was recently named by Lonely Planet as one of the best destinations to visit in 2016. Photo by Finnur Andresson
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    The isolated east offers wide open spaces with low light pollution. It&#39;s more common to encounter sheep than humans here. Photo by Finnur Andresson
    Photos:
    East IcelandThe isolated east offers wide open spaces with low light pollution. It's more common to encounter sheep than humans here. Photo by Finnur Andresson
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    The best time to see northern lights in Iceland is from October to March. National weather website &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vedur.is&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;vedur.is&lt;/a&gt; provides forecasts of predicted visibility. Photo by Bjorn Ludviksson
    Photos:
    Winter phenomenonThe best time to see northern lights in Iceland is from October to March. National weather website vedur.is provides forecasts of predicted visibility. Photo by Bjorn Ludviksson
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    The lights can even be seen in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik by taking a short walk out of the city center. Photo by Stacy Katz
    Photos:
    Dark cityThe lights can even be seen in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik by taking a short walk out of the city center. Photo by Stacy Katz
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    The open terrain of northern Iceland, with its small population and low light pollution, makes it an ideal destination to catch a glimpse of the aurora. Photo by Finnur Andresson
    Photos:
    Northern skiesThe open terrain of northern Iceland, with its small population and low light pollution, makes it an ideal destination to catch a glimpse of the aurora. Photo by Finnur Andresson
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    WestBLLightsFAEastFALightsBLReykjavikSKNorthFA