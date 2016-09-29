Story highlights Theo Francken, state secretary for asylum and migration, shared clip on Facebook

Several Belgian lawmakers criticize post featuring Francken arresting a migrant

(CNN) Belgium's state secretary for asylum and migration is facing criticism after sharing a satirical GIF in which he is seen arresting an undocumented migrant.

A video shows the official, Theo Francken, with his face digitally edited over that of a police officer's while being lowered from a helicopter and placing a suction cup on the head of a black man. The man is arrested and lifted into the sky. The clip is followed by the tag line: "Tolerance Zero."

RTBF , the public broadcasting radio station in Belgium, reported that Francken posted it on Facebook with the comment: "Look what I found, zero tolerance, it's amusing."

The post has been deleted from Francken's Facebook page , but at the time of publishing, the minister had it favorited in his liked tweets.

In a statement Thursday to CNN, Francken said he didn't intend to hurt anyone by sharing the clip and didn't understand the reaction. "I do not want to be drawn into the excitement of the day," he said, explaining why he later removed the post.

