Prankster explains rushing Kim Kardashian

Story highlights Vitalii Sediuk is known as a celeb prankster

He grabbed model Gigi Hadid days earlier in Milan

(CNN) Days after grabbing model Gigi Hadid, celeb prankster Vitalii Sediuk rushed reality star Kim Kardashian West .

Sediuk, who has accosted celebrities including Will Smith, Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper in the past, ran up on Kardashian West in Paris on Wednesday after she exited her vehicle.

Her security team stepped in as Sediuk appeared to be attempting to kiss her rear end.

Look but don't touch 🍑 😘 #Paris #kimkardashian #MakeupByMario. Of course @pascalduvier crushed him 👌🏼👊🏼💪🏼 and @steph_shep too 😭 A video posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:31am PDT

A Ukrainian native who describes himself as an "Entertainment Hollywood Reporter," Sediuk used his Instagram account to explain his motivation.

"I was protesting Kim for using fake butt implants," he wrote. "I encourage her and the rest of Kardashian clan to popularise natural beauty among teenage girls who follow and defend them blindly."