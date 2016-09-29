Sandra Oh returning to TV with 'American Crime' role

Story highlights
(CNN)Two years after she hung up her scrubs on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," Sandra Oh is headed back to the network for a new role on "American Crime."
Oh will guest star in multiple episodes "American Crime" Season 3, ABC has confirmed. She will play a character named Abby Tanaka, a social worker who runs a shelter for domestic abuse victims.
"American Crime" is set to return to ABC in 2017.
Oh spent 11 seasons on "Grey's Anatomy," playing headstrong surgeon Cristina Yang. The role earned her five Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe.
Since leaving the show in 2014, Oh has spent much of her time doing theater work, where she got her start. She also starred in the films "Catfight" and "Window Horses."
The first two seasons of critically praised anthology series "American Crime" have earned 14 Emmy nominations and helped ABC prove it can compete with cable and streaming networks. Like other anthology series, the subjects change every season and while actors often return, it's always in different roles.
The third season will be set in North Carolina and will focus on labor and economic issues, according to a statement executive producer John Ridley made to Deadline back in June.