Sandra Oh returning to TV with 'American Crime' role

(CNN) Two years after she hung up her scrubs on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," Sandra Oh is headed back to the network for a new role on "American Crime."

Oh will guest star in multiple episodes "American Crime" Season 3, ABC has confirmed. She will play a character named Abby Tanaka, a social worker who runs a shelter for domestic abuse victims.

"American Crime" is set to return to ABC in 2017.

Oh spent 11 seasons on "Grey's Anatomy," playing headstrong surgeon Cristina Yang. The role earned her five Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe.

Since leaving the show in 2014, Oh has spent much of her time doing theater work, where she got her start. She also starred in the films "Catfight" and "Window Horses."

