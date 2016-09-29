Miley Cyrus throws shade at Mariah Carey

(CNN) There's been no silence of the "Lambs" (as diehard Mariah Carey fans are known) after Miley Cyrus threw shade at Carey.

Cyrus has started a bit of feud with Carey's followers thanks to her comments to Elle magazine that she's "never really been a fan" of the Grammy winner.

Why? Because, Cyrus claims, Carey makes her music all about herself and the 23-year-old can "see through that."

The "Smilers" (as Cyrus affectionately calls her fan base) and the "Lambs" have taken sides on Twitter.

good morning miley cyrus is rotting on the voice in her early 20's with no career and is jealous of Mariah Carey — josh (@joshpls) September 28, 2016

Miley saying that she doesn't relate to Mariah Carey's style isn't supposed to be 'shady' at all, move on. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/9MpW6GRXHd — Miley Cyrus Fashion (@StylishCyrus) September 28, 2016

oh sweety @MileyCyrus don't come for @MariahCarey not a good look...MC never talks bad about other artists so don't throw your shade at her! — Chad Myers (@chad225) September 29, 2016

It's worth noting, Cyrus has made headlines over the years for her extreme outfit choices, twerking and using her music to work through her breakup with Liam Hemsworth. ("Wrecking Ball" anyone?)

Read More