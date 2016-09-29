Lady Gaga to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Story highlights Lady Gaga has confirmed she will perform on the Super Bowl halftime show

Gaga sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl earlier this year

Los Angeles (CNN) Little Monsters, rejoice: Lady Gaga is headed to the Super Bowl.

The singer announced via Twitter on Thursday that she will be performing at halftime during Super Bowl LI, set for Feb. 5, 2017.

"It's not an illusion. The rumors are true," she wrote in a tweet. "This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!"

Billboard first reported Lady Gaga was in talks for the gig earlier this month.

