Lady Gaga to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 9:11 PM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Lady Gaga attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post)

  • Lady Gaga has confirmed she will perform on the Super Bowl halftime show
  • Gaga sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl earlier this year

Los Angeles (CNN)Little Monsters, rejoice: Lady Gaga is headed to the Super Bowl.

The singer announced via Twitter on Thursday that she will be performing at halftime during Super Bowl LI, set for Feb. 5, 2017.
    "It's not an illusion. The rumors are true," she wrote in a tweet. "This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!"
    Billboard first reported Lady Gaga was in talks for the gig earlier this month.
    The announcement comes almost three weeks after Lady Gaga dropped her new single, "Perfect Illusion."
    This is the second year in a row the Super Bowl has featured an appearance from Lady Gaga, who won a Golden Globe in January for her role on FX's "American Horror Story: Hotel." She sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 to rave reviews.
    Super Bowl 50's halftime performer was Coldplay, who shared the stage with guest performers Beyonce and Bruno Mars.