'Empire' praised for taking on police brutality

Spoiler alert: This story contains information about Wednesday's episode of "Empire."

(CNN) "Empire" waded into #BlackLivesMatter Wednesday night and the hit Fox series is being hailed for it.

The network has found success with the show which follows the travails of the Lyons, an African American family in the music industry.

At the end of Wednesday's episode oldest Lyon son Andre is roughed up by New York City police officers as he moves boxes from his old home. The screen then goes black.

The scene resonated with many viewers who took to social media to praise it.

#Empire is over here addressing real life problems and touching on police brutality, this show is an masterpiece pic.twitter.com/m6fJx2tZsE — Nomy Sahir (@Nomysahir) September 29, 2016

One of the reasons I love #Empire so much is because they use their platform to spread awareness about black lives and police brutality👏🏽 — Marttina (@marttina2912) September 29, 2016

It was only the second episode of season 3 of the series. "Empire" writer Carlito Rodriguez told The Hollywood Reporter there had been discussion about addressing police brutality during season 2.

