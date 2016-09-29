Benedict Cumberbatch gets 'Comfortably Numb'

Story highlights Cumberbatch surprised an audience in London

He has said he'd like to do a musical

(CNN) Sign that man up for a musical.

Benedict Cumberbatch surprised a London audience Wednesday night when he took to the stage to sing "Comfortably Numb" with Pink Floyd's David Gilmour.

The "Sherlock" star made his appearance at the Royal Albert Hall. Naturally, some members of the audience captured the moment for social media.

Benedict Comfortably Numberbatch A video posted by Steve Furst (@stevefurst01) on Sep 28, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

Benedict Cumberbatch live onstage after singing Comfortably Numb with David Gilmour #benedictcumberbatch #DavidGilmour pic.twitter.com/OfnqxOmUEZ — salemzorro (@salemzorro) September 28, 2016

Perfect night thank you #benedictcumberbatch #davidgilmour #bandofdelights A photo posted by Polly Samson (@pollysamson_official) on Sep 28, 2016 at 3:02pm PDT

The actor has expressed his fondness for music in past interviews. In 2012, he even sang a bit of "Pure Imagination" from the movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" when asked to musically describe his inner Cumberbatch.

His next project is "Doctor Strange" which releases in November.