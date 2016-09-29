Breaking News

Benedict Cumberbatch gets 'Comfortably Numb'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:12 AM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Benedict Cumberbatch showed off his pipes on Wednesday.
(CNN)Sign that man up for a musical.

Benedict Cumberbatch surprised a London audience Wednesday night when he took to the stage to sing "Comfortably Numb" with Pink Floyd's David Gilmour.
    The "Sherlock" star made his appearance at the Royal Albert Hall. Naturally, some members of the audience captured the moment for social media.

    The actor has expressed his fondness for music in past interviews. In 2012, he even sang a bit of "Pure Imagination" from the movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" when asked to musically describe his inner Cumberbatch.
    His next project is "Doctor Strange" which releases in November.