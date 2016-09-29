Benedict Cumberbatch gets 'Comfortably Numb'

Story highlights
(CNN)Sign that man up for a musical.
Benedict Cumberbatch surprised a London audience Wednesday night when he took to the stage to sing "Comfortably Numb" with Pink Floyd's David Gilmour.
The "Sherlock" star made his appearance at the Royal Albert Hall. Naturally, some members of the audience captured the moment for social media.
The actor has expressed his fondness for music in past interviews. In 2012, he even sang a bit of "Pure Imagination" from the movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" when asked to musically describe his inner Cumberbatch.
His next project is "Doctor Strange" which releases in November.