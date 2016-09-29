Story highlights Singaporean teen blogger pleads guilty to charges of wounding religious feeling

(CNN) Amos Yee, a Singaporean teen blogger, has been sentenced to jail for controversial religious posts that he wrote and shared on social media.

A court found him guilty Thursday of eight charges; six relate to "wounding religious feeling" and two are for his failure to turn up at a police station when summoned.

"He has, on several occasions, deliberately elected to do harm by using offensive and insulting words and profane gestures to hurt the feelings of Christians and Muslims," wrote principal district judge Ong Hian Sun in court documents obtained by CNN.

The moppy-haired 17-year-old will serve six weeks in prison and has been ordered to pay a $1,500 (2,000 Singapore dollars) fine.

