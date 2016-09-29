Breaking News

North Korean soldier defects after crossing border

By K.J. Kwon, CNN

Updated 1:28 AM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

North Korea: The biggest issue for the next US president?

Seoul (CNN)A North Korean soldier defected Thursday after crossing the border and entering South Korea, according to a press release from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The South Korean military says the soldier crossed the mid-eastern portion of the Military Demarcation Line -- which is located inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two countries -- at 10 a.m. local time.
It's not clear how or why he defected, but the South Korean military said it will investigate.
    The soldier's defection follows that of a senior diplomat who abandoned his post at the country's embassy in the United Kingdom in August.
    The defection comes amid a particularly tense time in North-South relations.
    North Korea has flexed its military might frequently throughout 2016, conducting exercises and military tests at a faster pace than usual.
    North Korea&#39;s nuclear test: What you need to know
    The zenith was reached earlier this month after North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test ever -- and second this year -- prompting widespread condemnation from most of the international community.

