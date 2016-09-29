Breaking News

Why is China buying up the global supply of donkeys?

By Kieron Monks, for CNN

Updated 6:17 AM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Donkeys have become a coveted resource for China, which has struggled to maintain its own population, and requires gelatin from hide for the traditional medicine ejiao.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Trade and partnership deals between African countries and China have been steadily increasing in recent years. Chinese investment is already the leading source of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bakermckenzie.com/news/China-is-poised-to-remain-the-biggest-funding-source-for-Africas-infrastructure-projects-01-28-2016/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;infrastructure spending&lt;/a&gt; in Africa, and through China&#39;s import-export bank projects that investment will reach &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.scmp.com/business/banking-finance/article/1358902/china-provide-africa-us1tr-financing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$1 trillion&lt;/a&gt; by 2025.
Trade and partnership deals between African countries and China have been steadily increasing in recent years. Chinese investment is already the leading source of infrastructure spending in Africa, and through China's import-export bank projects that investment will reach $1 trillion by 2025.
Trade has become increasingly diverse, as typified by &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/01/160101-zimbabwe-elephants-china-export-zoos-conservation-jane-goodall/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recent deals&lt;/a&gt; to export elephants from Zimbabwe to China. President Robert Mugabe&#39;s government sold 24 elephants to Chinese zoos in 2015, and despite protests from animal welfare groups, the figure will climb again this year.
In addition to elephants, Zimbabwe also exports vast quantities of raw tobacco to China. Sales reached a new peak of $575 million in 2014.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In return, China supplies Zimbabwe with telephone equipment worth over $50 million, and a range of construction equipment.
In return, China supplies Zimbabwe with telephone equipment worth over $50 million, and a range of construction equipment.
Benin is the leading importer of wigs in Africa, spending $411 million in 2014 on Chinese-made fake hair. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The tiny state was also by far the continent&#39;s largest buyer of cotton from China, worth $852 million.
The tiny state was also by far the continent's largest buyer of cotton from China, worth $852 million.
Nigeria accounts for the most umbrella imports, with trade worth $39 million in 2014. The state also took $139 million of refrigerators from China.
Morocco supported one of the country&#39;s most popular habits with tea imports from China worth $211 million in 2014, the most of any African state.
Ethiopia supplied its booming construction industry by importing railway track materials worth $60 million in 2014, the highest spend in Africa.
South Africa was the leading importer of bicycles in 2014, with trade valued at $23 million. Libya followed close behind with $11 million worth of Chinese bikes.
Liberia imported ships worth a continent-high $833 million in 2014, in most cases through the famous port of Monrovia.
China&#39;s scarves have found their largest African market in Egypt, which imported supplies worth $45 million in 2014. The nations also have a healthy exchange of carpets, with multi-million dollar supplies traveling in both directions.
A recent report from the Centre for Chinese Studies at Stellenbosch University in Cape Town documented increased Chinese investment in real estate in South Africa and Mauritius, worth &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ccs.org.za/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/CCS_Research-Report_Chinese_Presence_South-Africa_Mauritius_Honita_Cowaloosur_2016.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;around $740 million&lt;/a&gt; in the island state since 2005.
China has also invested heavily in cultural projects across Africa. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Theaters have been a priority area, including Senegal&#39;s new 1800-seat Grand National in Dakar (pictured), largely funded through Chinese aid.
Theaters have been a priority area, including Senegal's new 1800-seat Grand National in Dakar (pictured), largely funded through Chinese aid.
&#39;Stadium diplomacy&#39; has been another feature of Chinese investment, with new arenas in Cameroon, Ghana, and Angola&#39;s November 11 stadium in Luanda (pictured).
Dozens of African hospitals have been built with Chinese funds in recent years. President Xi Jinping inaugurated this hospital and a new university library in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in 2013.
The headquarters of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was built with $200 million of Chinese state funds.
China&#39;s largest commitments in Africa are to infrastructure projects, such as Nigeria&#39;s $8.3 billion Lagos-Kano rail line, largely funded through Chinese loans.
Ghana has been able to mitigate electricity shortages through the Bui Dam on its Western border, which incorporates a 400-megawatt hydropower plant. The $600 million project was constructed by the Sino Hydro company, supported by Chinese state loans.
China has supplied credit worth over $2 billion to an oil refinery project in Angola, although this has been hit with delays.
The 50-kilometer, eight-lane Thika superhighway was built by Chinese state-owned construction firm Wu Yi in 2012, and supported with Chinese funding.
Story highlights

  • China looks to Africa to supply donkeys for traditional medicine
  • Suppliers suffering environmental and economic problems
  • The largest economies and black market now involved

(CNN)Gelatin produced from donkey hide is a key ingredient of one of China's favorite traditional remedies, known as ejiao, which is used to treat a range of ailments from colds to insomnia.

But as the rising power shifts towards advanced industry and away from traditional agriculture, donkeys are in decline. State statistics show the population has fallen from 11 million to six million over the last 20 ears.
    China is now increasingly looking to Africa to boost its stocks, and imports donkeys from countries across the continent. But flourishing trade has hit several roadblocks.
    Donkeys decimated

    Niger recently became the latest African state to ban exports of donkeys, following a surge in sales to China.
    Government officials reported that 80,000 animals had been sold in the year to date, compared with 27,000 in 2015, and warned that the donkey population would be "decimated" on current trends.
    In August, Burkina Faso took the same step, after 45,000 donkeys were slaughtered in six months from a total population of 1.4 million.
    In both cases, the value of donkeys soared and the fledgling industry delivered a valuable stream of foreign currency. But growth came at a cost.
    Donkeys transport straw through the district of Niamey, Niger.
    Growing pains

    Beyond the severe damage to donkey populations, the new industry caused environmental and economic problems.
    The spread of abattoirs generated a backlash. In the Burkinabe village of Balole, local farmers reportedly attacked and closed a slaughterhouse in protest at blood and offal leaking into their water supplies.
    The donkey boom also attracted farmers from other livestock trades, which suffered as a result, and were also affected by inflation.
    "In Niger and Burkina Faso the rising value of donkey hide and meat created inflationary impact in other sectors," says Dr. Emmanuel Igbinoba. "The price of other animals rose because of the donkey, not because there was demand for this animal, which caused imbalance in the economy."
    The exporting countries suffered from a lack of regulation, according to Eric Olander, co-founder of the China Africa Project and host of the China in Africa podcast.
    "Just as with other livestock, raw materials and other natural resources, the scale of the demand from China is often so large that it can rapidly overwhelm the supply of any single resource," he says. "Governments that trade with China...have an obligation to their people to regulate trade so it does not deplete any single resource to the point where it imposes burdens on their own people."
    The traditional remedy ejiao, which uses donkey gelatin, treats a wide range of ailments including colds and insomnia.
    Opportunity knocks

    China's huge appetite for donkeys does create opportunities that exporters can benefit from with careful planning, says Igbinoba.
    "There is steady demand for the gelatin," he says. "If African countries can regulate well, with high standard abattoirs, and train people how to rear these animals, the donkey can be an important source of income."
    Burkina has announced plans to regulate donkey sales, but will face competition from continental rivals willing to pick up the slack.
    Major economies such as Kenya and South Africa are scaling up their facilities to meet Chinese demand, and a black market is also flourishing across the continent.
    Chinese demand is expected to increase with a growing consumer class willing to spend on luxury goods such as ejiao.
    The challenge for suppliers is to make the trade a blessing rather than a curse.