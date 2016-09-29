Story highlights Two students stole the endangered penguin because they were against captivity

(CNN) A search is underway for an endangered penguin that was stolen from a South African marine park last Wednesday.

CCTV footage reveals that two students drove into the Port Elizabeth marine conservation center, Bayworld, early Wednesday morning and snatched the male African penguin known as "Buddy" within a matter of minutes. The pair wrapped the penguin in a shirt before driving off and releasing it into the ocean.

Dylan Bailey, manager of Bayworld told CNN that staff only noticed Buddy had disappeared on Thursday morning: "One of our curators realized that one of our birds were missing during the usual monthly medical check."

The center said CCTV showed a vehicle was parked outside the wall of the premises, which appears to have been used by the culprits to jump over the wall to gain access to the penguin enclosure. A press release was sent out the following day on social media requesting that those who have any information on the missing penguin come forward.

African penguins were added to the endangered list in 2010 after decades of rapid population decline.

Shortly after, Bailey says the lawyer of these two students expressed that they wanted to come forward and tell their story. "When we met with them they were very upset and shaken and didn't know what they had done," he said.

