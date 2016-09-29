Breaking News

A bad diet is worse than drugs, alcohol and tobacco combined

By Sophie Morlin-Yron, for CNN

Updated 7:49 AM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Whether it&#39;s too much junk food or a lack of nutritious foods, malnutrition fueled by poor diet is on the rise according to a new report by the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Is city living killing you?Whether it's too much junk food or a lack of nutritious foods, malnutrition fueled by poor diet is on the rise according to a new report by the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
In Africa, urbanization has fueled an increase in processed food purchases, street foods and food from cheap restaurants -- which may contain high levels of saturated fats, salt and sugar.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Changing dietsIn Africa, urbanization has fueled an increase in processed food purchases, street foods and food from cheap restaurants -- which may contain high levels of saturated fats, salt and sugar.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
&quot;Bad diets are a big problem affecting all countries. We estimate that one in three people has a poor diet,&quot; says lead author, Dr Lawrence Haddad, executive director at the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured here, a street food vendor cooks kebabs in downtown Cairo, Egypt.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Changing diets"Bad diets are a big problem affecting all countries. We estimate that one in three people has a poor diet," says lead author, Dr Lawrence Haddad, executive director at the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

Pictured here, a street food vendor cooks kebabs in downtown Cairo, Egypt.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
As a country&#39;s income goes up, people are in theory able to buy more healthy foods. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured here, pomegranates at a market in Mauritius.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
A double edged sword?As a country's income goes up, people are in theory able to buy more healthy foods.
Pictured here, pomegranates at a market in Mauritius.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
But in reality, a boost in income can be a double edged sword when it comes to dietary choices as it does not mean people reach for fresh, nutritious foods.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Money not always the solutionBut in reality, a boost in income can be a double edged sword when it comes to dietary choices as it does not mean people reach for fresh, nutritious foods.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
&quot;As income goes up, we can consume and buy more good things, healthier things like fruits, vegetables, fresh fish, stuff like that. But we can and do also buy unhealthy things -- processed meats, sugary drinks, highly processed food,&quot; Haddad says. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured here, women prepare a traditional Senegalese dish of rice and fish at a street restaurant in Dakar.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Money not always a solution"As income goes up, we can consume and buy more good things, healthier things like fruits, vegetables, fresh fish, stuff like that. But we can and do also buy unhealthy things -- processed meats, sugary drinks, highly processed food," Haddad says.

Pictured here, women prepare a traditional Senegalese dish of rice and fish at a street restaurant in Dakar.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
The report warns of huge health implications globally if people don&#39;t change their diets. By 2030, the number of overweight and obese people will have grown from 1.3 billion in 2005, to 3.3 billion globally -- about a third of the population, according to estimations in the report.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt; Pictured here, an Egyptian street vendor sells grilled sweet potatoes at a market in Cairo.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Huge implicationsThe report warns of huge health implications globally if people don't change their diets. By 2030, the number of overweight and obese people will have grown from 1.3 billion in 2005, to 3.3 billion globally -- about a third of the population, according to estimations in the report.

Pictured here, an Egyptian street vendor sells grilled sweet potatoes at a market in Cairo.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
In sub-Saharan Africa, the growth in the rate of obesity among men is larger than that of undernourishment, and in Nigeria and Ethiopia diabetes is on the increase, the report shows. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured here, vendors display tomatoes and pepper at a market in Lagos, Nigeria.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Huge implicationsIn sub-Saharan Africa, the growth in the rate of obesity among men is larger than that of undernourishment, and in Nigeria and Ethiopia diabetes is on the increase, the report shows.

Pictured here, vendors display tomatoes and pepper at a market in Lagos, Nigeria.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Many African countries are battling both undernourishment and obesity, according to the report. Children are particularly vulnerable. An estimated 45.4% of deaths among children under five can be linked to poor diet.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Malnourished childrenMany African countries are battling both undernourishment and obesity, according to the report. Children are particularly vulnerable. An estimated 45.4% of deaths among children under five can be linked to poor diet.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
For example, this year, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mw.one.un.org/signing-of-paris-agreement-a-milestone-on-malawis-path-to-climate-resilience/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;drought in Malawi&lt;/a&gt; has brought famine to the area, with over 60 million people dependent on food aid.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Drought in MalawiFor example, this year, drought in Malawi has brought famine to the area, with over 60 million people dependent on food aid.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
An estimated 6.5 million Malawians -- 39% of the population -- face food shortages and nutrition risks due to the ongoing drought.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured here, a family in one of the affected areas prepare their dinner.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Drought in MalawiAn estimated 6.5 million Malawians -- 39% of the population -- face food shortages and nutrition risks due to the ongoing drought.

Pictured here, a family in one of the affected areas prepare their dinner.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Across Africa and Asia, the estimated impact of undernutrition on gross domestic product (GDP) is 11% every year, according to the report -- worse than the annual economic downturn caused by the global financial crisis of 2008 to 2010. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured here, people water seedlings at a food program run by NGO&#39;s World Vision International and the UN&#39;s World Food Program in September in Zomba, Malawi.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Drought in MalawiAcross Africa and Asia, the estimated impact of undernutrition on gross domestic product (GDP) is 11% every year, according to the report -- worse than the annual economic downturn caused by the global financial crisis of 2008 to 2010.

Pictured here, people water seedlings at a food program run by NGO's World Vision International and the UN's World Food Program in September in Zomba, Malawi.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Whether it&#39;s undernourishment or obesity, there are solutions for countries wanting to tackle issues related to poor diets -- looking at where research and development grants go, is but one example, as much of this money typically goes to increasing the yields of rice, maize and wheat, Haddad says. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured here, a woman checks maize crops on a farm in Zimbabwe.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Is change possible?Whether it's undernourishment or obesity, there are solutions for countries wanting to tackle issues related to poor diets -- looking at where research and development grants go, is but one example, as much of this money typically goes to increasing the yields of rice, maize and wheat, Haddad says.

Pictured here, a woman checks maize crops on a farm in Zimbabwe.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
This makes these crops cheaper and gives farmers a higher income, but while these foods are high in carbohydrates, they can be low in protein and other nutrients. &quot;By not spending any agricultural research and development money on vegetables, fruits, beans, peas, poultry and fish, the prices of these foods are going up,&quot; Haddad says.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
Is change possible?This makes these crops cheaper and gives farmers a higher income, but while these foods are high in carbohydrates, they can be low in protein and other nutrients. "By not spending any agricultural research and development money on vegetables, fruits, beans, peas, poultry and fish, the prices of these foods are going up," Haddad says.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
So while predictions may look dire, Haddad says the future could look brighter, if policymakers take action and people begin to reach for healthier options. &quot;It&#39;s not fate or destiny. There are choices.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured here, a Rolex, which is a popular dish in Uganda made from a rolled chapatti containing a fried egg and some vegetables, is wildly popular in Uganda, but little known outside the country.
Photos: Africa's dietary crisis
So while predictions may look dire, Haddad says the future could look brighter, if policymakers take action and people begin to reach for healthier options. "It's not fate or destiny. There are choices."

Pictured here, a Rolex, which is a popular dish in Uganda made from a rolled chapatti containing a fried egg and some vegetables, is wildly popular in Uganda, but little known outside the country.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
picking beansGettyImages-1134008world street food cairo 01world street food mauritiustuna fishworld street food dakarworld street food cairo 02lagos marketGettyImages-56941924605508374605508302605508462Africa maize farmman holding beansRolex african food

Story highlights

  • Malnutrition caused by bad eating habits is on the increase all over the world, a new report shows
  • In urban areas of southern and eastern Africa, highly processed foods make up 65% of the average food basket
  • An estimated 45.4% of deaths among children under five is linked to poor diet

(CNN)

When you next visit the supermarket, tread carefully, because your food choices could be cutting years off your life.
    Whether it's too much junk food or a lack of nutritious food, malnutrition caused by bad eating habits is on the rise, a new report shows.
    Globally, poor diets pose a greater risk to our health than alcohol, tobacco, drugs and unsafe sex combined, according to the report by the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition (Glopan).
    The report draws upon data from 250 data sources and peer-reviewed articles, and lists recommendations for policymakers.
    In Africa, the increasingly urban population is eating more processed food, the report shows, leaving the continent with a dangerous mix of both underweight and overweight people causing diet-related diseases.
    Read More
    "Bad diets are a big problem affecting all countries. We estimate that one in three people has a poor diet," says lead author, Dr Lawrence Haddad, executive director at the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

    Bad for you, bad for your country

    A poor diet may lead to type two diabetes, coronary heart disease, cancers, hypertension, anaemia and a whole range of other health issues, Haddad explains.
    In sub-Saharan Africa, for example, the growth in the rate of obesity among men is larger than that of undernourishment, and in Nigeria and Ethiopia diabetes is on the increase, the report shows.
    This isn't just bad news for your health, it's bad for the economy, as poor public health can be a huge cost for governments.
    Across Africa and Asia, the estimated impact of undernutrition on gross domestic product (GDP) is 11% every year, according to the report -- worse than the annual economic downturn caused by the global financial crisis of 2008 to 2010.
    It's not just Africa -- rates of obesity and diet-related diseases such as diabetes are increasing all over the world, but they are growing fastest in countries with low GDP, according to the report.

    From underweight to obese

    But that doesn't mean the end of starvation.
    In Africa, due to large gaps in living standards, many countries are battling both undernourishment and obesity, according to the report.
    Children are particularly vulnerable. An estimated 45.4% of deaths among children under five can be linked to poor diet. Foetal growth restriction, suboptimal breastfeeding, stunting, wasting and vitamin A and zinc deficiencies are all possible consequences.
    While undernutrition and hunger is slowly declining in Asia, in sub-Saharan Africa, the number of stunted children is still 58 million and rising by 500,000 every year, according to the report.

    Income, a double-edged sword?

    While developing countries tend to see improvements in education and the reduction of poverty as incomes rise, more money doesn't automatically fix the problem, if people spend more on sugary drinks, street food, ready meals and other processed foods Haddad says.
    "As income goes up, we can consume and buy more good things, healthier things like fruits, vegetables, fresh fish, stuff like that. But we can and do also buy unhealthy things -- processed meats, sugary drinks, highly processed food."
    In Africa, urbanization has fueled a rise in processed food purchases, the report showed, especially in lower- and upper-middle-income countries.
    Among the highest income group in urban areas of southern and eastern Africa, highly processed foods make up 65% of the average food basket, compared to 35% for this group in rural areas, according to the report.
    Haddad says processed foods are bad because they are full of calories, but may not leave you feeling full.
    They may also be low in nutritional value.
    "They have got lots of sugar, salt and saturated fats in them, and not a lot of anything else," Haddad says.

    Do cities make people fat?

    The demand is driven by rapid urbanization, with people in cities leading busy lives and wanting convenience, Haddad says.
    Others may live in slums without kitchens and buy all their food on the street or in cheap restaurants and cafes, he adds.
    "Those kinds of places want to make their food tasty. They use unhealthy fats and lots of salt and sugar."
    The Western diet is spreading across the world. It&#39;s characterized by a high intake of red meat, refined sugars and saturated fat -- but little fiber.
    Photos: Why a Western diet could be bad for you
    The Western diet is spreading across the world. It's characterized by a high intake of red meat, refined sugars and saturated fat -- but little fiber.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    A common feature of Western diets is processed fast food. Here&#39;s a pepperoni pizza high in fat and carbohydrates and topped with cured, processed meat.
    Photos: Why a Western diet could be bad for you
    A common feature of Western diets is processed fast food. Here's a pepperoni pizza high in fat and carbohydrates and topped with cured, processed meat.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Candy bars have been highlighted as a key example of processed foods. Ingredients such as fructose and palmitic acid may initiate a low-level immune response in the body, distracting the immune system from other infections.
    Photos: Why a Western diet could be bad for you
    Candy bars have been highlighted as a key example of processed foods. Ingredients such as fructose and palmitic acid may initiate a low-level immune response in the body, distracting the immune system from other infections.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Some studies have linked eating too much red meat with a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/03/12/health/red-meat-shorten-lifespan/&quot;&gt;shortened life span&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Why a Western diet could be bad for you
    Some studies have linked eating too much red meat with a shortened life span.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Sugary drinks are the epitome of the fast-food diet. Their high sugar content increases the likelihood of obesity, diabetes and other health conditions.
    Photos: Why a Western diet could be bad for you
    Sugary drinks are the epitome of the fast-food diet. Their high sugar content increases the likelihood of obesity, diabetes and other health conditions.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    The Mediterranean diet is renowned for its health benefits. It contains low levels of red meat, sugar and saturated fats and is high in fish and unsaturated fats such as olive oil, fruits, vegetables and legumes.
    Photos: Why a Western diet could be bad for you
    The Mediterranean diet is renowned for its health benefits. It contains low levels of red meat, sugar and saturated fats and is high in fish and unsaturated fats such as olive oil, fruits, vegetables and legumes.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Diets with little fruit and vegetables can be low in vitamins, minerals and fiber crucial to growth and health.
    Photos: Why a Western diet could be bad for you
    Diets with little fruit and vegetables can be low in vitamins, minerals and fiber crucial to growth and health.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    The Japanese diet is also known for its healthy components -- high in soy protein and vegetables.
    Photos: Why a Western diet could be bad for you
    The Japanese diet is also known for its healthy components -- high in soy protein and vegetables.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Diets on the southern Japanese Okinawa Islands contain large amounts of fish, whole grains, soy protein and vegetables.
    Photos: Why a Western diet could be bad for you
    Diets on the southern Japanese Okinawa Islands contain large amounts of fish, whole grains, soy protein and vegetables.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    Man eating hamburger close-uppepperoni pizzachocolate candy barSteaks on the grillCup of sodamediterranean dietBare fresh produceRamen hokkaido misosushi japan
    The numbers show things are bound to get worse.
    The developing world is witnessing rapid urbanization, with more than half of the world's population now living in cities. This figure is expected to reach 70% by 2050.

    A third of the population obese by 2030?

    The panel of experts and researchers in nutrition and global health presented the report to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation on 23 September, warning of huge health implications globally if people don't change their diets.
    By 2030, the number of overweight and obese people will have grown from 1.3 billion in 2005, to 3.3 billion globally -- about a third of the population, the report estimates.
    Population growth is a major culprit.
    Africa's population is the fastest growing in the world and is expected to account for more than half of the world's population growth between 2015 and 2050.
    While predictions may look dire, Haddad says there are a number of things African countries can do to turn things around.
    "It's not fate or destiny. There are choices."

    Where does the money go?

    Growing more protein rich foods such as beans could help, says Haddad
    Growing more protein rich foods such as beans could help, says Haddad
    For example, countries should look at where research and development grants go, to promote foods with high nutritional value, he says.
    "A lot of agricultural research and development money goes to increasing the yields of things like rice, maize and wheat."
    This makes these crops cheaper and gives farmers a higher income, but while these foods are high in carbohydrates, they can be low in protein and other nutrients.
    Global wheat trade expected to grow massively
    africa view wheat spc_00002502

      JUST WATCHED

      Global wheat trade expected to grow massively

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Global wheat trade expected to grow massively 00:56
    "By not spending any agricultural research and development money on vegetables, fruits, beans, peas, poultry and fish, the prices of these foods are going up," Haddad says.
    But for policy makers the mix of diet-related issues may be confusing, and focusing on reducing starvation and poverty naturally comes first, says Haddad.
    He recommends tackling the issues from two angles.
    "They've got to end hunger quickly and make sure people have a more diverse diet. They've got to put their foot on the accelerator. But then they've got to put their foot on the brake to stop the increase in ultra-processed food," he says.
    "They've got to drive with both feet. It's not easy."